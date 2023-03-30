Union R-XI School District
Bill Battle

The Union R-XI School District Board of Education narrowly approved a 2023-24 school year calendar.

The calendar, passed on a 4-3 vote, gives students from Dec. 22 to Jan. 3 off for Christmas break. Students will begin the school year Tuesday Aug. 22, 2023, and high school graduation is Thursday, May 23, 2024.

