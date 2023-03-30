The Union R-XI School District Board of Education narrowly approved a 2023-24 school year calendar.
The calendar, passed on a 4-3 vote, gives students from Dec. 22 to Jan. 3 off for Christmas break. Students will begin the school year Tuesday Aug. 22, 2023, and high school graduation is Thursday, May 23, 2024.
Most of the discussion on the calendar centered on Easter break. The calendar that was approved gives students off from Wednesday March 27 through Monday, April 1, 2024.
That would give students four days off school around Easter. The 2022-23 school calendar gives students Good Friday and the Monday and Tuesday after Easter off. And this year, the Tuesday after Easter is a staff development day, while staff will also get all four days off in 2024.
“We looked at the school calendar with the staff, and one of the things we looked at was how do we get a little bit more (time off) on the spring break area?” Superintendent Scott Hayes said at the March 15 board meeting.
The calendar approved by the board previously received only narrow support from district staff members, with 53.4 percent of the 247 staff members who took part voting for it and 46.6 percent opposing it, Hayes said.
The district wanted to have 175 instruction days and end the school year before Memorial Day, Hayes explained.
Many teachers supported having Friday Dec. 22 off before Christmas break. But had school been held Dec. 22, the district could have given off the whole week before Easter in 2024, with school resuming the Monday after Easter, Hayes said.
“Counting weekends, you’d get two weekends (off), plus a whole week,” board President Virgil Weideman said of the proposed Easter break days that were voted down.
Weideman joined board members Matt Borgmann, Ben Fox and Amy Katherine Hall in voting for the proposed schedule with four days off around Easter. Board members Karen Tucker, Christy Eads and Aaron Bockhorst voted against the schedule.
Many Families need a full week to have a vacation, Bockhorst said. “With summer school and everything else, you just don’t have the time,” he said. “One week (in June), between the end of school and summer school.”
Weideman pointed out they are submitting the school schedule a year in advance.
“They should be able to plan if they want to go on vacation,” he said.
Tucker asked if there was any discussion about moving spring break away from the Easter holiday.
Hayes said the district would not have enough days off to do that without either having students attend school Good Friday and the Monday after Easter or reducing the calendar by two days.
“Either way you slice it, there’s not a lot of variance,” he said. “You rob Peter on this side to pay Paul on this side.”
Weideman said he opposes anything that would reduce the number of days kids are in the classroom. “As a matter of fact, I’d add days if I could,” he said. “The longer they’re in school, the better off they are.”
A change in schedule appeared possible for the 2024-25 school year, when Easter takes place April 20. If the district continues to schedule its spring break around Easter, Easter break would not take place until around a month before the end of the school year.
“Maybe the following year, it can be more entertained,” she said. “But I don’t think (2023-24), it’s going to be possible.”