The Union R-XI School District is buying six new school buses and also giving itself flexibility to ensure someone can drive them during an employee shortage.
The district board of education voted at its November meeting to purchase IC Bus models from Midwest Transit Equipment, of Kankakee, Illinois.
Two of the buses are for 40 passengers and cost $106,576 each; two are for 48 passengers and cost $109,843 each; and two hold 77 passengers and cost $99,663 each. Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said the 40- and 48-passenger buses have wheelchair lifts for the district’s special education routes.
“It’s quite a bit of money, but this is part of our replacement schedule,” he said. “We try to get about 10 to 11 years out of them, and this year we had six (buses).”
Midwest Transit was joined in the bidding by Central States Bus Sales Inc., a Fenton distributor that specializes in Blue Bird buses. Although the cost of the buses were nearly identical between the companies, with Central States charging $632,312 and Midwest Transit charging $632,164, Midwest offered more in trade-ins for the six district buses being taken out of service.
Midwest offered $23,000 for the used buses, ranging from 2010 to 2013 models, for a total cost to the district of $609,164. Central States offered $11,500 for the used buses, bringing the district’s cost to $620,812.
Midwest Transit is the largest bus dealer in the U.S., with 400 employees in nine locations, according to its website. It has Missouri locations in Kansas City and Nixa.
District officials hope the new buses will be attractive to more drivers.
“To say that we have a driver shortage might be the understatement of the year,” Mabe said at the October board meeting. “But we have been creatively trying to cover all of our trips with our students.”
The district recently contracted out the bus trip to Union High School’s district softball game in Rolla to Mid-American Coaches, Mabe said. “They took a charter bus to the event because we had three trips going on that day between the bells,” he said. “So my route drivers couldn’t get back in time to be able to do a trip.”
Although regular routes are the priority, Mabe said the district tries to make all the event trips happen using district buses. “It’s a last, last resort,” he said of using charter buses.
In August, the board voted to pay coaches and sponsors who drive their own teams or clubs to events as bus drivers for the entire time the event takes place in addition to what they are paid as coaches. They previously only were paid for the actual time they drove the bus.
The change can make the difference between a coach receiving $32 for driving to a game and back and receiving $80 for the trip, Mabe said at the time.
On Friday, Mabe said four new staff members had been trained to drive the bus to extracurricular activities. That means the district won’t have to use as many traditional route drivers to cover games that require some teams to leave before school lets out, keeping them from their route duties.