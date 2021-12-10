Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Foggy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then partly cloudy and windy. A few storms may be severe. Low 33F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.