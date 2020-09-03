The Union R-XI School Board of Education approved its property tax levy for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The board approved a tax rate of $3.84 per $100 property tax valuation at a Tuesday, Aug. 25, meeting. That includes $2.79 for operations and $1.05 for debt service.
The $3.84 total has been the same since 2016.
“The easy thing to look at is it’s going to be unchanged,” Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said at the meeting.
The district’s estimated assessed valuation of $360.4 million was a 3.45 percent increase over 2019, which means the district will receive more money from tax revenue, despite the rate remaining the same.
The total levy of $3.84 per $100 valuation ranks eighth of the 10 school districts in Franklin County, Weinhold said. Only the Franklin County R-II ($3.79) and St. Clair R-XIII ($3.78) districts are lower. New Haven has the highest rate at $4.55 per $100 valuation.
“We have a very low total levy, and we’ve been able to do a lot of great things here,” he said.
Union R-XI projects $13.84 million in property tax revenue for the year.
No one from the public spoke at the hearing.
The rates provide revenues for the fiscal year that began July, 1, 2020.
Tax rates are determined by dividing the amount of revenue needed by the current assessed valuation. That result is multiplied by 100.
Public school districts are required to set their levy on or before Sept. 1, following the state auditor’s approval of the board of equalization valuations received by the district in August of each year.