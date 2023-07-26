The Union R-XI School District is nearing completion on several construction projects that began earlier this year.
Student Services Resource Center
While Union’s new Student Services Resource Center (SSRC), located in the former Scenic Regional Library Union branch, is taking longer than expected because of the theft of part of the building’s heating and cooling unit, much of the rest of the building will be ready soon, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said at the Wednesday, July 19, Board of Education meeting. But it might not have the same name as the century-old building it is replacing.
“We’re moving right along, we’ve got finishes going in, we’ve got a lot of bathroom work, ceramic tile, kitchen equipment,” Mabe said. “Just a lot of good things.”
The $2.2 million SSRC project, which includes the $950,000 purchase price, will include a kitchen for district food service programs, classrooms for Union R-XI’s Missouri Option Program, which serves students at least 17 years old who are at risk of dropping out; the Wildcat Extension credit recovery program and the Homebound program. The 10,800 square foot building will also house district social workers, special education offices and outreach programs, like the district’s food pantry and clothes closet.
The district initially hoped to open the building in time for the 2023-24 school year, but that was delayed after the building’s HVAC unit compressor was stolen in fall 2022.
Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman asked if it would be possible to change the name of the SSRC. “Nobody knows anymore what the SSRC means,” he said. “It’s better to come up with a nice name for it.”
When asked if he had a suggestion for a name, Weideman replied, “I don’t have one. I just hate SSRC.”
To change the name, the district would have to have a similar process to what it did when it named Prairie Dell Elementary School, which opened in 2020. That would require a survey to get input from stakeholders.
“Since it’s not going to be ready on the first day of school, we do have time this fall to do this and then get signage made,” Mabe said of the name change process.
Other board members agreed, and the district will go through with the process of seeking a new name for the SSRC.
Central Elementary projects
A $2.2 million HVAC replacement project and a new $445,217 playground, both at Central Elementary School, are expected to be ready before school opens Aug. 22.
“It’s going very well, I barely want to talk about it, because I don’t want to jinx anything,” Mabe said. “We do not have any scheduling concerns, so that’s great. We have been installing different things, doing different tests.”
The district planned to start a two-week testing process this week, in which it will make sure the new HVAC does not have any leaks in the system.
“We can check those welds, we can check pressure, we can check thermostats to make sure that what it’s set for is actually the degree temp of the air.”
Much of the playground has now been installed, though the rubber floor of the play area still needs to go in.
“And then after that, we have a little bit of excavation to dress it up,” Mabe said.
The district is also considering holding a ribbon cutting for the playground, Mabe said.
“Even though it’s going to be ready the first day of school, maybe it’s something a week in or two weeks in we can do, and get kids in the picture and really celebrate it with teachers and things like that,” he said.
With the area where the playground is being installed formerly housing modular classrooms, Weideman said it will look much better.
“This will be the best that part of the property has looked in years,” he said.
Artificial turf
The district did its walk through and approved the new artificial turf at Stierberger Stadium for sports teams and band practice shortly before the school board meeting, Mabe said.
“With band camp coming up, football camp, everything is going to be able to be used,” he said.
While the district had a completion date of August for the new turf, Mabe said it completed it sooner because of good weather.
The district is also planning a ribbon cutting for the new field just before Union’s season opening varsity football game against St. Francis Borgia on Sept. 1.
“We do have a soccer game, a JV football game and a jamboree prior to that event, but we wanted to capitalize on the number of audience spectators to do that,” Mabe said.
The ribbon cutting will be on the 50 yard line, near the newly tweaked “U” logo, as well as the new marker for Del Rinne Field, named in honor of Union’s winningest football coach.
“It looks sharp, it really does,” Mabe said of the artificial turf. “I’m very pleased with the way it turned out.”
