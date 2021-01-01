The Union R-XI School District is purchasing new buses and outfitting them with cameras paid for with federal coronavirus money.
The district is buying a total of six large buses and leasing three smaller buses. The agreements, which were approved by the board of education at its Dec. 16 meeting, are being made with two different companies.
“We’re just trying to make sure that we’re making the best purchases, setting the district up with the biggest bang for our buck,” Assistant Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said at the meeting.
The purchase includes four 2018 International buses costing a total of $263,900. The buses, which are being purchased from Midwest Transit Equipment, of Swansea, Ill., have between 11,000 and 17,000 miles on them.
“We do have trade-ins that we will be applying to that purchase, so permission to adjust as the trade in will apply,” Mabe said of the cost of the buses.
The district also is buying two 2022 Blue Bird 77-passenger buses from Central States Bus Sales Inc., of Fenton, costing $173,194.
The district was able to save money by purchasing the used buses, Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said.
“For this, we were able to get six buses for what we would get five brand-new ones for,” he said.
The district will receive the large buses in July, Weinhold said.
The district also is entering a 5 ½ -year lease with Midwest Transit Equipment for three 2020 buses, each with 24 seats and a passenger lift. The district will get immediate delivery on the smaller buses.
The van-style buses are for early childhood special education, which means Union R-XI will be reimbursed 100 percent, Mabe said.
The small buses will replace 11-year-old models that have around 190,000 miles. The district plans to keep the buses for backup usage.
“They can be used for anything we want,” Weinhold said of the old buses.
The district replaces its school buses on a rotation basis, Mabe said.
“My job is to monitor that,” he said. “So maybe I come to you next year for two buses … The goal is to keep track and rotate them in and out so I’m not coming to you asking for 15 buses.”
The upgrade means Union R-XI only has one bus in its fleet from as far back as 2008, Mabe said. It has two 2009 buses and three 2010 buses.
“Even though it’s a 2008, it has very low miles,” he said.
Bus Cameras
The board also approved the purchase of bus surveillance camera systems for 30 buses from AngelTrax, of Dothan, Ala. The district will pay for them using federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money because officials said they will help Union R-XI in contact tracing for the virus.
The 30 cameras and related costs totaled $80,422.94.
The purchase will allow the district to have a more uniform camera system, Mabe said.
“If you look at our fleet, we had a little bit of this brand, a little bit of this brand and a little bit of this brand, so we were never seamless,” he said. “This was an opportunity for us to upgrade and become seamless across our fleet.”
The company also will train school district workers to be able to perform many maintenance tasks in-house.
The camera technology can better focus on students involved in an incident than previous versions, even pixelating out everyone who wasn’t involved.
“If a parent is like, ‘Well I don’t believe that my little Tommy did anything,’” Mabe said. “Well, I can pixel out the entire bus and just show what that student did. I can reverse it and pixel out that student and show the entire bus.”
The devices have 179-degree camera angles, pick up audio and can zoom in to show what a student is looking at on a cellphone without distortion, Mabe said. They also have infrared capability.
The system also allows the district to get real-time notifications in situations like a panic button being pressed or the bus braking hard, said Matt Jones, district technology coordinator. The district also will be able to download video directly from the bus, instead of having to go retrieve it from a hard drive on the bus.