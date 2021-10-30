Facing some potentially major projects, Union R-XI School District officials are considering hiring an owner’s representative to help oversee them.
The district is seeking requests for qualifications from companies, and the board of education could vote on a five-year master agreement to hire one as soon as its November meeting, district Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said at the Oct. 20 board meeting.
“Central Elementary is 20 years old now, so we have to look at replacing the HVAC system,” he told the board. “Depending on who you talk to, it’s a million-dollar bill. So this is a big project coming up.”
More construction around town could mean more growth, even since the 2018 Prop Wildcats bond package passed, Mabe said.
“I drive through town and see sites cleared off for new apartment complexes and new duplexes, and so it’s like, ‘Oh boy, here we go again,’ ” Mabe said.
Although Mabe said he has a talented maintenance staff, they have a different skill set than a professional project manager. The owner’s representative will help the staff by having an “on-call professional” to assist with projects on an as-needed basis while also giving district staff access to a professional with a “broad range of expertise and knowledge within the construction market,” according to information provided to the board.
For its last major bond package, the $27 million Proposition Wildcats, the district hired Navigate Building Solutions, of St. Louis, as its owner’s representative in June 2018, two months after the bond passed voters. The bond package included construction of the new Prairie Dell Elementary School, which opened for the 2020-21 school year, as well as expansions of Union Middle School and Beaufort Elementary School.
“I know that some of us were against the owner’s rep at first, when we started that bond, because they were going to get a piece of the pie,” board member Aaron Bockhorst said. “But the savings were over $1 million.”
The fee structure of the upcoming agreement will be different than on Prop Wildcats, when Union R-XI had several projects going on at the same time, Mabe said.
“The last relationship we had was very aggressive because we needed them on-site five days a week,” he said.
The district hired HTK Architects in Overland Park, Kansas, which served as architect on the 2018 bond projects, to work with it on another long-range plan in October 2020. Officials cited needed upgrades at Central Elementary and Union Middle School as reasons for that agreement, which paid HTK $38,550.