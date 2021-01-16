The Union R-XI School District Board of Education recently approved part of a comprehensive school improvement plan for the 2020-21 school year.
The first part of the plan features the district’s vision and mission statements, values, strategic focus areas and principles of learning.
“The goal will be to have this item in each of our classrooms so everybody knows what our ultimate plan is,” Assistant Superintendent Dr. Scott Hayes said.
The second part involves a framework that shows improvement focus areas for different departments in the district, including curriculum and instruction, business services, human resources and communications, and public relations.
The part of the plan approved at the Wednesday, Dec. 16, meeting will be followed by additional input, said Hayes, who has been working with a committee on the plan. That includes a second phase that will get input from the board and community and staff, so the district can build expectations and how the district will monitor them.
The third phase, which is expected after the second semester, will include monthly reports detailing the district’s accomplishments and what its expectations are for the future.
The third phase also includes a new plan for buildings
“It really is a three- to five-year build, but this part right here will definitely start us,” Hayes said. “We are moving forward into those big plans.”
Hayes is working to ensure the plan isn’t one that sits on a shelf, he said.
“What we are trying to make sure is that it is a plan that will continue to grow, and we will continue to build that as we go,” he said. “And we have a good accountability system to put a check and balance into the items that we do.”
Hayes and his staff put together a detailed and logical but simple plan, Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said. “They’ve done a great job of doing a big task,” he said.
No consultants were used on the plan, Weinhold said.
Other districts have attempted large plans, but not gotten the results they wanted, board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said. But he sees success likely in Union.
“I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “I think you’ve done a good job.”