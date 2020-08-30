The Union R-XI School District will use its own teachers to assist students in virtual classes, potentially saving hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The district will pay middle and high school teachers $1,500 extra each semester, plus benefits, to teach the Wildcat@Home program. Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold told the school board of education that the total cost is expected to be around $94,240 plus benefits for the fall semester for 44 high school and 18 middle school teachers, though up to 75 teachers could take on the extra responsibility if the number of students taking virtual classes increases beyond the expected 17 percent to 18 percent.
“We have already asked the teachers, and I think we have all of our teachers secured,” Weinhold said.
Benefits add up to about $250 per teacher. The district estimates teachers will spend around three hours a week on the online classes, with pay estimated to come out to between $25 and $30 per hour.
The district would have had to pay $1,750 per student, or around $586,250 total, to use teachers provided by Edgenuity, an Arizona company that produces the virtual learning software for Union R-XI, Weinhold said. In all, 200 high school and 135 middle school students are estimated to use virtual learning, with the remainder attending on-campus classes five days a week.
Another program called Launch Virtual Learning, which is based in Springfield Public Schools and is available to other Missouri districts, charges $1,575 per student for virtual teachers or $527,625 for the equivalent of 62 Union R-XI teachers.
Without using Edgenuity’s teachers, the district will pay the company around $37,000 for secondary and $40,000 for elementary services, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Scott Hayes said.
“We have a good deal with Edgenuity,” Hayes said.
On-campus classes started Wednesday, Aug. 26, and virtual classes start the week of Aug. 31.
The board approved the agreement for teachers at its Tuesday, Aug. 25, meeting.
While secondary school teachers will work on online classes outside of regular teaching hours, Union’s elementary schools will have three dedicated teachers working with online students, using Edgenuity’s software. One will assist kindergarten and first-grade students, one will work with second- and third-graders and one with fourth- and fifth graders.
“They are doing Edgenuity, but they are using Zoom and checking in with their students,” Weinhold said after the meeting.
Secondary students in virtual classes are required to have a teacher of record with certifications in a subject, though the level of interaction with online students would not be the same as with in-person classes, Weinhold said.
“It’s facilitating, but they can reach out to them, have control of it, they have to do grading,” he said. “So there is some hands on.”
Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said he prefers the district use its own teachers.
“Somebody someplace else isn’t going to know anything about kids and their families, worrying about Union kids and things like that,” he said.
The district will hold a parent orientation for Wildcat@Home families next week. Parents of elementary and middle school students with last names starting with A-L are asked to attend Monday, Aug. 31, while parents of M-Z students are asked to come Tuesday, Sept. 1. Both meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Union High Fine Arts Center. Face masks are required.