After seeing surprising interest in its new food contract, the Union R-XI School District is staying with its current food service provider.
Chartwells K12, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was approved for another year with options to renew for up to four more years at the board of education’s Wednesday, Jan. 20, meeting. Chartwells had the highest score of five bidders on a rubric that measured companies in nine areas.
The five bidders were down slightly from the eight that showed interest in the contract last fall but a large jump from the two that bid the last time food services were considered by the district before the 2016-17 school year.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold praised Assistant Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe’s work in reviewing the bids.
“They all present their ‘A’ game,” Weinhold said. “They have binders and they’ve got everything in it and he went through it all … He’s really vetted it out.”
The interest in Union R-XI’s food service attracted national attention in the business. Food Management, a noncommercial food service industry news website, picked up a previous Missourian story, calling the strong interest in Union R-XI’s contract “a possible sign of how COVID has affected the food service contract industry.”
In November, Weinhold said schools and business being conducted from home in much of the country likely impacted the interest the district was seeing in food service. “Colleges, office buildings — they aren’t running now,” he said.
Chartwells’ score of 95 out of a possible 100 points defeated second-place Sodexo Group, a French firm, by seven points. Though Chartwells finished fourth of five bidders in its prices for students, the most heavily weighted category, it finished with perfect scores in the categories of experience, service capability plan, and financial and conditional stability.
“There’s a lot of different parts to this,” board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said during the meeting. “It’s not like somebody puts a price and you go on price. There’s the personnel and what they’re doing for us and the quality of the food. There’s a myriad of things that are evaluated in this.”
Chartwells’ bid had a price of $2.88 per student lunch and $1.90 per breakfast. The prices to the district are fixed for the five-year term, and Mabe said Union R-XI is prohibited by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education from raising lunch prices more than 10 cents per school year.
“It’s supposed to be pretty much break even,” he said.
The district will evaluate whether to raise the price of lunch by 10 cents for the 2021-22 school year, but Mabe said the price could go up.
The district will be reimbursed by the state and federal governments for the cost of free and reduced price meals.
Among the features Chartwells plans to add as part of the new contract for the 2021-22 school year is an on-the-go kiosk at Union Middle School, which provides grab-and-go items like salads, sandwiches and drinks for students who don’t have time to go into the cafeteria. Mabe said it will be a smaller version of what is now at Union High School.
Also included in the new contract will be a district-branded food truck that can serve food at schools or events. Mabe said it will be a commercial kitchen for the district’s food classes.
“I’m excited because I look at it as an opportunity to put to work our food classes,” he said. “To really partner up with our kids and get them exposed to things, but also do some fun stuff with our staff lunches. Basically, we have a concession stand on wheels to go wherever we need to go.”
The high school will have a grill with more cook-to-order items, Mabe said.
“By far, there was the most opportunity for different experiences,” he said of Chartwells.
Along with on-campus meals, Chartwells is currently providing prepared meals every Friday for students in online learning to take home. Up to 150 meal packages have been distributed in two hours.
The district is reaching out to other online parents to increase the number receiving free breakfast and lunch.
“We’re not content, we’re still trying to be proactive to reach more people that may have never heard about it, which is remarkable, because I think we harass people,” Mabe said with a laugh.
Opaa! Food Management Inc, of Chesterfield, the only bidder other than Chartwells for Union R-XI’s food service in 2016, finished third in bidding this time, with 83 points.
Prior to 2016, Union R-XI operated its own food service program.
In December 2016, Mabe announced the district had saved more than $58,000 by switching to a food management company. The district was $21,000 in the red running its own program.