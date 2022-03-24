The Union R-XI School District is hiring an additional teacher to work with at-risk students, partly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know that we’ve got increased needs with our students,” said Dr. Justin Tarte, the district’s executive director of human resources, said at the board’s March 16 meeting. “We are making sure that we are providing adequate supports for them.”
The new position comes as the district wraps up its Wildcat@Home online learning program at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
“This teacher would be able to assist and help on a multitude of fronts,” Tarte said, adding that the teacher will serve the middle and high schools. “It will, hopefully, put us in a position to get students either caught up or to put them in a position to where they don’t fall through that crack, and, ultimately, have a successful secondary education and, hopefully, get them graduated and get them on their way.”
The incoming teacher will be Union R-XI’s fourth specializing in at-risk students at the secondary level. The teacher will be paid according to the district’s regular teacher salary schedule.
A student can be defined as “at-risk” in several ways, Tarte told The Missourian. It can include a student who is deficient in credits, struggling with behavioral issues that are impacting academic progress, or having problems with school attendance.
“An at-risk student could be a student who is experiencing some challenging and difficult personal life circumstances that are impacting their academic progress,” Tarte added.
Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman asked if the position was specifically because of “catch up” due to COVID-19. “Or do you see this as more of a long-term thing?” he said.
Tarte said the position would start in the 2022-23 school year, and the district would then evaluate whether to continue.
“The need is definitely there right now, and I think there is a COVID catch-up factor,” he said. “If that need is continually present, if we see that there is that need, then we might look at trying to extend that out beyond the 2022-23 school year.
“I’d imagine that we’re probably going to continue to have that need, that it’s going to go beyond just COVID,” but we’ll see what happens,” Weideman said, before the board unanimously approved the position.