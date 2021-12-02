The Union R-XI School District is hiring the only company that responded to its request for qualifications to be its owner’s representative for upcoming school projects — and it’s the same company that performed the role after the district’s most recent bond election.
The board of education unanimously voted to bring in Navigate Building Solutions, of St. Louis, which was hired in June 2018 to work on the $27 million Proposition Wildcats. The bond package included construction of the new Prairie Dell Elementary School, which opened for the 2020-21 school year, as well as expansions of Union Middle and Beaufort Elementary schools.
“We worked with them during our construction project for the bond, so we’re very comfortable making the recommendation for Navigate Building Solutions,” Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe told the board of education at its November meeting.
Officials credited Navigate with saving the district more than $1 million during the previous bond package.
The consulting firm provides the district with an “on-call professional” to assist with projects on an as-needed basis while also giving district staff access to a professional with a “broad range of expertise and knowledge within the construction market,” according to information provided to the board in October.
The agreement charges Union R-XI on an as-needed basis. A chart shows a range of hourly pay rates the district will be charged if it uses Navigate’s services. They range from $49.16 for an administrative assistant to $155 for a company principal or value engineer specialist in the first year of the agreement. The hourly rate increases each year, up to $180 per hour for Navigate’s principal or value engineer in 2026.
Mabe said Monday though the district won’t use all the positions Navigate has available, it could use a cost estimator. The cost estimator’s fees run from $90 an hour in 2021 to $104 an hour in 2026.
The district also has the option to pay in a mutually agreed upon “lump sum” if it assigns a larger task to Navigate.
Mabe previously said replacing the 20-year-old HVAC system at Central Elementary School is among the projects the district is considering working on with the owner’s representative. He estimated that could cost $1 million.
Another upcoming project could be moving and replacing the greenhouse at Union High School, Mabe said Monday.
“The site that it’s on could be in the way of some future growth,” he said. “We want to upgrade our greenhouse facility and relocate it.”
The five-year agreement with Navigate gives the school district the option to terminate the contract with 30 days’ notice, though it will have to pay Navigate termination expenses.
In its qualifications response document, Navigate officials wrote its team members helped guide more than 150 publicly funded projects since 1999.
Cory Bextermueller will serve as the district’s point of contact with Navigate as he did with Prop Wildcats. Navigate became an independent company in 2016, according to the document. Since then, it has worked on projects locally, including a new gym and classroom addition for the Meramec Valley R-III School District, the new Franklin County Community Resource Board facility in Union and the new Union City Hall, in addition to Union R-XI projects.
Outside Franklin County, Navigate has worked on the redevelopment of the Gateway Arch for the National Park Service and a new courthouse in Cape Girardeau County.
Navigate also included letters praising the company’s work from several school districts, including Mabe and Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman with Union R-XI.
“I was skeptical when we signed the contract with you, not because of your company, but because I did not think that previous ‘construction management firms’ we have used saved us more than they cost,” Weideman wrote to Bextermueller in March 2020. “You and you firm have made me discard that notion forever. I can realistically say that this project would have cost much more and would have been grossly behind schedule without your expertise and the expertise of your company.”