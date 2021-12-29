The Union R-XI School District’s board has committed to spending up to $1.5 million on replacing the HVAC system at Central Elementary School.
Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe told the board he has talked to contractors about a possible cost for the project, saying “We’re hopeful it’s in the $1.5 million range. Depending on where the economy is and where things are at, until we go out for bid, we really won’t know.”
The board approved an intent resolution that will allow the district to pay itself back on money it has already spent, up to $1.5 million, once it finds funding from a bank. The district is paying all fees on the project until bids come in.
The board agreed to make two significant purchases on the Central Elementary project at the December meeting, hiring an outside construction manager and a mechanical engineer, at a combined cost of nearly $140,000.
Construction manager
The board hired Navigate Building Solutions, of St. Louis, as construction manager on the Central Elementary project. The company is being paid a lump sum fee of $49,367.
In November, Union R-XI voted to name Navigate as owner’s representative for upcoming projects, including the Central Elementary HVAC and a new greenhouse at Union High School. That agreement called for Navigate to be paid on an as-needed basis until an agreement for a project had been reached.
The project in the 77,000-square-foot Central Elementary, which has 70 heat pumps, will be complicated, Cory Bextermueller, the district’s point of contact with Navigate, told the board.
“This is not a small project, this is a $1 (million)-to-$2 million HVAC project, a significant project,” he said.
Bextermueller said the project is expected to start as soon as school lets out in May and be finished within 12 weeks.
Resident Frank Rice asked Bextermueller if Navigate is the general contractor on the project. Bextermueller said that his company’s job is to represent the district and the lead contractor had yet to be hired.
Navigate previously worked on Union R-XI’s $27 million Proposition Wildcats, which officials said saved the district well more than Navigate was paid.
“Because of them as much as anything else, and because of the expertise that we have on staff here, we will end up with an excellent project at a reasonable cost, and schools cannot always say that,” Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said.
Engineer
Also hired at the December meeting was True Engineering Group, which is based in Springfield but also has an office in Washington. True will provide mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering services for the Central Elementary project for a fixed fee of $90,000.
True stood out from the three other bidders on the project partly because they were up front about delays, Mabe said.
If the project can’t be completed in summer 2022, Mabe said True gave the district the ability to press the “pause” button and finish it the following summer. “They assured us that the design is the design, Central Elementary is what it is,” Mabe said. “We cannot afford to say 12 weeks, and then on week 11, ‘Oh wait, it’s now stuck in a container,’ and then we don’t have HVAC for Central Elementary.”
Navigate and True will work with the district on bids for the primary contractor for the project, said Alex T. Holtermann, project manager for the True Engineering Group.