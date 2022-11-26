Union R-XI
Bill Battle

With Giving Tuesday set for Nov. 29, the Union R-XI School District Foundation is launching its 2022 Partners Campaign.

The foundation has been around since 1986, making it one of the first district-wide education foundations in the United States to receive 501(c)(3) status from the Internal Revenue Service, according to a Union R-XI Foundation news release. Its primary projects are to provide scholarships to graduating Union High School seniors and classroom grants to teachers and staff throughout the district.

