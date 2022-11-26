With Giving Tuesday set for Nov. 29, the Union R-XI School District Foundation is launching its 2022 Partners Campaign.
The foundation has been around since 1986, making it one of the first district-wide education foundations in the United States to receive 501(c)(3) status from the Internal Revenue Service, according to a Union R-XI Foundation news release. Its primary projects are to provide scholarships to graduating Union High School seniors and classroom grants to teachers and staff throughout the district.
Since the scholarship program began in 1989, it has provided more than $1.1 million to graduates, around $50,000 per year. Another $5,000 is awarded to staff each year.
“I think we’re one of the more prolific school districts for a district our size,” said Union R-XI Foundation board member John Devos.
The foundation’s Partners Campaign is a “new face” on its former Lifetime Members program, which is now called Legacy members, a program the foundation did in the 1990s and early 2000s, Devos said. It has four annual donation levels, Bronze, which is a $100-$249 donation; Silver, a $250-$499 donation; Gold, a $500-$999 donation; or Platinum, a $1,000 or more donation.
“We realized that once you’ve done a lifetime membership, some people don’t want to donate anymore,” Devos said.
Donors can be individuals, families, businesses or other organizations.
While donors can join any time of year, those who join on or after May 1, 2023, will be featured by the district starting in the 2023-24 school year.
The foundation also encourages people to donate by the end of 2022 to take advantage of charitable giving tax deductions.
Donors on all four levels will receive stickers to display on business or car windows and be featured on the foundation’s website and on a poster that will be on display at foundation and school district events.
Benefits increase as donations increase. Silver donors will be featured on the foundation’s Facebook page, Gold donors receive a wall plaque and Platinum donors will be featured in the foundation’s annual newsletter.
For more information on the Union R-XI Foundation and to donate, visit rxifoundation.org.
In addition to the Partners Campaign, the Union R-XI Foundation also raises money through the annual Major Saver card sale. The cards are sold by students and provide discounts to area businesses. Devos expects those cards to go on sale in January.