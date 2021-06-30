The first year of new bus routes for the Union R-XI School District went off without a hitch, according to the district.
In past years, students from all grades rode the bus at the same time, with the buses stopping at elementary, middle and high schools. But with the opening of Prairie Dell Elementary School on the east side of town, and the closure of Clark-Vitt Elementary in northwestern Union, that changed before the 2020-21 school year.
The district staggered start times in the 2020-21 school year to allow kindergarten through fifth grade students to be picked up and taken to one of the district’s three elementary schools before they started class at 7:30 a.m. Then the buses would go back and pick up students who attend Union Middle School and Union High School and drop them off by the time those schools started class an hour later.
“It was very similar to what Washington does with a staggered start,” Union Assistant Superintendent for Operations Dr. Mike Mabe said.
Mabe, who had to deal with the staggered bus pickup times himself as the father of a first grader and a seventh grader, said some parents were concerned about the changes before the school year, but families handled it well.
“The families adjusted,” he said. “It was just such a smooth year in transportation of our students.”
And it worked for students and the district because students spent fewer minutes on the bus, and there were fewer disciplinary issues on the buses, Mabe said.
At the board of education’s June 22 meeting, Mabe said they “turned this thing upside down.”
“When you look at the way transportation was and the way it is and the staggered starts, we finally got to a point where my phone wasn’t ringing all the time with changes or delays or things like that,” he told the board.
The changes also meant buses would be waiting for kids after they got out of school instead of the other way around, Mabe said. “The bell rings, kids exit the buildings, and they go get on the bus,” he said. “So whenever they’re loaded, then they can leave and get to their route quicker.”
In December, the district purchased 30 new bus surveillance cameras from AngelTrax, of Dothan, Alabama, for $80,422.94. They helped in cases of disciplinary incidents but also in contact tracing for the coronavirus, which allowed Union R-XI to use federal Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Fund money.
All Union R-XI buses are equipped with Wi-Fi, which allows students to use their laptop computers while on the bus and also allows Mabe to monitor any bus camera from a smartphone app.
“I don’t have to physically request a bus tape; I can do it through Wi-Fi,” said Mabe, who is being promoted to deputy superintendent starting Thursday.
The district also used assigned seating charts for buses, which helped with both discipline and contact tracing, Mabe said. “Those were all contributing factors to the best experience I’ve had with transportation,” he said.
Mabe said the district likely saw lower bus ridership both because of COVID-19 factors like virtual learning and because some kids at Prairie Dell who previously had to take the bus across town to school could now be driven by parents.
The changes also allowed Union R-XI to reduce the number of total bus routes, Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said.
“It’ll be interesting to see how this year goes,” he said.
Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman praised staff for how it handled the changes.
“Things have gone relatively smoothly,” he said. “Any time you have a change, there’s going to be some disruption in getting used to the new thing. ... Overall, the comments I’ve heard are real positive.”