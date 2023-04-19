Board members Virgil Weideman, Amy Hall and Aaron Bockhorst (by phone) are sworn in for new terms
Virgil Weideman will have served 39 years on the board when his current term ends in 2026.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

The Union R-XI School District is exploring different options for funding upcoming projects.

What those projects will be has yet to be determined, but a bond election in either 2024 or 2025 is among the ways being considered to pay for them.

