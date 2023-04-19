The Union R-XI School District is exploring different options for funding upcoming projects.
What those projects will be has yet to be determined, but a bond election in either 2024 or 2025 is among the ways being considered to pay for them.
Deputy Superintendent Mike Mabe told the district Board of Education that he recently got Facebook Memories to take him back to the last time Union prepared for a school bond election, prior to 2018’s $27 million Proposition Wildcats.
“And it was all the bonding and information that led up to that,” he said at the board’s April 12 meeting. “And it was a reflection period of that five-year strategic plan that we accomplished.”
That bond election paid for the new Prairie Dell Elementary School and other upgrades.
Now the district is discussing entering the “next five-year chapter,” Mabe said. The district recently held a “kickoff meeting” with a group about getting information from community stakeholders about priorities for the future.
Tom Pisarkiewicz, president and chief financial officer with St. Louis accounting firm L.J. Hart & Company, took the board through options that include a smaller lease agreement that would produce up to $2 million for the district to spend, to a larger bond package that would pay for bigger ticket projects.
“This is very similar to what you guys did last year, with roughly $3.5 million in lease financing, but a way to spread out the cost over numerous fiscal years,” Pisarkiewicz said, referring to an agreement approved by the board to help pay for a new HVAC system at Central Elementary School, as well as renovations to turn the old Scenic Regional Library Union branch into the district’s new Student Services Resource Center. “You may recall a lease doesn’t require voter approval, we post it in the paper twice to let taxpayers know what you are doing, but this would be board action alone.”
Should the district consider general obligation bonds, Pisarkiewicz explained the district could keep its tax rate the same and seek up to $22.5 million in funding should it hold an election in 2024 or up to $27.5 million if it waits until 2025.
“This is just for information purposes, not necessarily in the paper that you’re running a bond issue in ‘24,” he said.
The district could seek more than those amounts, but it would require raising the tax levy above its current rate, Pisarkiewicz said.
Board President Virgil Weideman asked how much money the district will need to complete the projects.
“Need is the lens of perspective,” Mabe replied. “And so when you’re looking at an overarching district, who am I to say without getting input from each campus, teachers, parents, community members?”
The district could do a similar activity to what it did leading up to Prop Wildcats, where stakeholders placed different colored dot stickers next to the project they think should be a priority on a list, Mabe said.
Weideman said he appreciated L.J. Hart putting the information together. “We’re actually in pretty good financial shape, as far as being able to borrow money and pay it off without a problem,” he said.
