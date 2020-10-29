Union R-XI School District officials are considering a plan to incentivize some of its longtime teachers and other employees to take early retirement.
The voluntary early retirement program is under consideration because veteran teachers are higher on the district’s salary scale.
“That is not to say we don’t value the veteran teachers,” Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said at the Wednesday, Oct. 21, board of education meeting. “It really comes down to a fiscal, finance move.”
The district sent out a survey and got more than 30 responses and also held a social-distanced, in-person meeting, which found a good deal of interest in the program, Weinhold said. Based on teachers who said they are “very serious” about taking part in the program and those “in between” deciding to retire and continue, the district could save between $125,000 and $200,000 in the 2021-22 school year, even including the incentive costs.
“Any way we can save money and not hurt the integrity of the school system is a way we need to look at, financially,” he said. “So we have been exploring that.”
The district had 14 teachers, two administrators and five noncertified staff members say they were very serious about early retirement, Weinhold said.
It is difficult to know the exact savings because the district isn’t sure who it will hire to replace the veteran teachers, Weinhold said.
“Are we 100 percent sure we’re going to replace all of them? Possibly,” he said.
Some of those attending the meeting came in never thinking about retirement before, Weinhold said.
“We saw a lot of people that were like, ‘Yeah, I never thought I could retire, but I think I might now,’ ” he said. “It is a financial move for the district. Are we losing veteran teachers? Yes. Veteran employees? Yes. But we will have people to replace them, and it’s financially a savings.”
It is possible the teachers will be able to return as substitutes if they want, but that likely won’t be part of the initial package, Weinhold said.
The district’s savings could increase, Weinhold said. “We still think there are some more serious people out there that have emailed, and we haven’t been able to talk to.”
The board did not vote but expressed no concerns with the plan, including hiring an attorney to draw up documents. “I don’t want to spend any money unless we think we want to move forward,” Weinhold said.
The final plan will need board approval.
“We’re still going to hire the best people,” board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said.
The last time Union R-XI used early retirement was in the 2009-10 school year, during the Great Recession. At that time 25 staff members retired. Of the 18 teachers to retire, 12 were replaced with less experienced teachers, while five of seven noncertified employees were replaced. According to Missourian archives, the district saved about $1 million total.
At the time, the district paid a $3,000 lump sum each year for three years at the end of the school year to the retirees. The district also paid up to $6,000 per year of Union R-XI’s standard health insurance premium for 36 months.
The board approved that plan in January. “So we’re right on track to do this,” Weinhold said.
Union R-XI has a total budget of $40.6 million. It has 3,150 students, and 385 employees, including 240 teachers.