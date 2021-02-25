The Union R-XI School District Board of Education recently got a glimpse of possible projects in the district’s future.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe showed maps with potential locations for new projects at Union Middle, Union High and Central Elementary schools at the board’s regular Wednesday, Feb. 17 meeting. The school district has been working on plans with HTK Architects of Overland Park, Kansas, which the board voted in October 2020 to pay a fee up to $38,550 for its services.
Under the plans shown, the middle school had the most drastic changes, with some older parts of the campus incorporated into a mostly new building. The satellite map showed new sixth and seventh grade wings, with the recently opened sixth grade wing converted to eighth grade. In between was a new cafeteria and administrative area, along with shared spaces.
“This is not saying we are doing this, but this is what it could look like on our property we own,” Mabe said.
On the south end of the building was a new gymnasium that would double as a storm shelter. That is part of Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold’s commitment to having all future district gymnasiums double as shelters.
“Some of that middle school was built in 1957,” said Weinhold, who is retiring in September. “We might keep some of the new additions but replace some of the older areas.”
Since Union High has a gym built before the district started building them as storm shelters, the district is looking at other new facilities to serve as storm shelters there.
“We were very blessed to have it at Prairie Dell, we were very blessed to have it at Beaufort, but it doesn’t stop there,” Mabe said of storm shelters. “We have to continue that evolution of student safety while building these facilities that are functional space for our students.”
The high school images showed a new 18,000-square-foot agriculture building on the northwest side of the building, with 2,000 square feet dedicated to a precast storm shelter.
“We do need a new ag facility in the future to expand,” Mabe said. “Our ag program is rocking and rolling.” The move also would allow the school to add additional classroom space in what’s now the agriculture building, he said. On the southeast side of the building, just off Stierberger Stadium, a new weight and locker room was shown. It would include 5,000 square feet of shelter space, establishing storm shelters on both sides of the campus.
The image of Central Elementary showed a new 4,000-square-foot storm shelter on the southwest side of the building where a playground now is. Mabe said the playground could be moved to the north side of the building, while traffic and parking improvements also could be made.
A regular use for the storm shelter at Central had not been determined.
Mabe said long-range planning involves the “vision to see the future, whether it’s five years down the road, 15, 20.”
Weinhold described the plans as “a good baseline to move forward.” He said the potential projects are still in the conceptual phase so no cost estimates have been made.
The board approved the new agreement with HTK just a couple months after construction wrapped up on the projects approved in Union R-XI’s last bond package, which HTK also worked on.
In April 2018, district voters overwhelmingly passed Proposition Wildcat, a $27 million no-tax increase bond issue, with 2,318 voting for and 849 against. It funded what’s now the $18.4 million Prairie Dell Elementary School near East Central College, as well as upgrades elsewhere in the district.
The district would have to pass another bond issue before any projects could move forward, board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said.
“This is just ideas on what we need to be thinking about, so I don’t want anybody to see a picture and say, ‘Why didn’t you do this or I don’t like that,’” he said. “It’s not time for that yet. There will be plenty of time for public input and new ideas.”