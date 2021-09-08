Union R-XI School District coaches and activity sponsors who drive the bus for their teams or clubs will get to stay on the clock during the event.
Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said Dan Ridgeway, director of athletics and facilities, approached him about the idea after hearing it discussed at a Four Rivers Conference activities directors meeting. Ridgeway heard Sullivan School District was paying its drivers during the event.
“Why not pay a coach or sponsor to incentivize them as a recruitment strategy to try to get more drivers?” Mabe said. “The conversation then turned into, ‘Can we do that? Should we do that?’ ”
Incentivizing coaches and sponsors to drive buses is needed because of a driver shortage, Mabe said. “To say we have a driver shortage would be an understatement.”
The board voted unanimously to accept the proposal.
The district has paid drivers now who aren’t doing essential activities during the event.
“During the event, they may sit on the bus; they may go inside and watch the event, sit in the stands and watch the band,” Mabe said.
Then they drive the students back to campus and clock out. “If that event was six hours in length, you get paid for six hours,” he said.
But a “handful” of team or club coaches and sponsors are able to drive the students to the events, and they have only been paid for the time they are driving and paid separately for coaching during the event.
“For example, one of our coaches at the football level will drive one of the buses and then be off the clock,” he said. “Then when the game is over, he clocks back in and drives the bus home.”
It is important to get more people involved with driving buses, Mabe said. “We don’t want our kids to not be able to participate because we can’t find a driver,” he said.
Since the idea involves salaried employees receiving additional hourly pay, Mabe asked the Missouri School Boards’ Association if anything would jeopardize the plan. He said it was cleared.
The money already is in the budget and would just go to different drivers, Mabe said. “We’re going to pay somebody, and if I had drivers and there was a surplus, I wouldn’t be talking to you right now.”
“You’re hoping to get some more coaches and sponsors that want to go get their license and start driving,” Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold added.
Not many coaches will want to get their bus-driving license if they are paid $32 for driving an hour to a game and an hour back, Mabe said. “But if I say $16 times the duration of the event, five hours, now we’re looking at $80,” he said. “That’s a little different.”
Mabe expects more schools to pay coaches and sponsors who drive buses during events, with many facing driver shortages.
Union R-XI has about 250 off-campus trips a year that it needs drivers for, Mabe said.
The bus driver plan was one of two extra opportunities for coaches and sponsors to make money approved at the board’s August meeting. They will now be paid $25 an hour for up to eight hours a day when they coach teams at summer camps or tournaments. They previously had been paid only during the school year.