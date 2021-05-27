Union High School sports fans will soon get more than numbers when they look at the school’s scoreboards.
The Union R-XI School District Board of Education unanimously approved the purchase of two new video boards, one for Stierberger Stadium and the other for the high school gym, at its meeting Wednesday, May 19. The video boards, purchased from South Dakota-based Daktronics, cost $189,961 for both.
Installation and electricity for the boards is expected to cost an additional $20,000.
The high school’s current scoreboards, with no video display, were purchased from Daktronics in 2007.
Bryan Nagel, Daktronics regional manager,
provided artist renderings of the football scoreboard, with a 24-by-8.4-foot video display, and the gym video board, with an 11.48-by-6.56-foot video display. He said more than 100 Missouri high schools have video boards. “Most of them are used for a lot of events outside of sports,” he said. “Students are learning how to do broadcasting, graphic design, things of that nature. This is really a great outlet for kids to use their skills.”
Schools also use the video boards to sell advertising, with most bringing in $40,000 annually, Nagel said. The boards have a five-year warranty, though the scoreboards typically last 10 to 15 years.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said he has budgeted $40,000 in annual revenue from the scoreboards for five years out.
“Really, if we can reach those goals, it’s really a break-even after five years,” he said. “Then if the board lasts 10 to 15 years, it is a money maker after that.”
Daktronics helps the districts by holding presentations for potential sponsors and offering different levels of advertising, though Daktronics doesn’t get money from the advertising contracts, Nagel said.
The video boards also can be used to show videos in physical education classes and for teams to watch videos of previous games or upcoming opponents, Weinhold said. They also can be used at events like graduation. “You put the senior picture up there,” he said. “You can have movie nights.”
The new scoreboards are expected to be installed by the end of September, in time for Union’s homecoming football game.