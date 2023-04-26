Union R-XI School District
Buy Now
Bill Battle

The Union R-XI School District Board of Education has joined boards across Missouri in asking for the state to review its school funding formula.

A resolution approved at the board’s April 12 meeting calls on the State Board of Education to establish a blue ribbon commission to study the funding formula by Nov. 30, 2023. The resolution said Union receives 30 percent of its funding from the state and has only received a 1.16-percent increase in state funding annually over the last six years, which has been lower than the inflation rate during that period.

Tags