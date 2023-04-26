The Union R-XI School District Board of Education has joined boards across Missouri in asking for the state to review its school funding formula.
A resolution approved at the board’s April 12 meeting calls on the State Board of Education to establish a blue ribbon commission to study the funding formula by Nov. 30, 2023. The resolution said Union receives 30 percent of its funding from the state and has only received a 1.16-percent increase in state funding annually over the last six years, which has been lower than the inflation rate during that period.
“We’re just asking, it’s time to look at it,” Superintendent Scott Hayes told the board.
Missouri is one of only five states that still bases its funding from average daily attendance, Hayes said. “Which, as you all know, is not a basket you want to put your eggs in all the time, especially tied to our dollars,” he said.
The board unanimously approved the request.
“I think it’s an excellent idea,” board President Virgil Weideman said. “It’s about time.”
The resolution points out Missouri funds elementary and secondary education at a “much higher level” through local sources like property taxes than other states, with Missouri ranking 49th among U.S. states in funding coming from the state. It said the state adequacy target (SAT) has been $6,375 since 2020 and will remain so through fiscal year 2024. The SAT has declined over the last decade when adjusted for inflation.
The St. Clair R-XIII Board of Education is among the other local districts to recently vote to call for a blue ribbon commission to review the state’s funding formula. According to The Missourian, St. Clair’s vote was in response to a similar resolution adopted by the Mehlville School District in St. Louis County, which is hoping to get other districts across the state onboard with.
St. Clair Superintendent Kyle Kruse said that if all areas of the state had grown economically at the same rate since the formula was established nearly two decades ago, it would not present as much of a problem.
“The fact is, some areas have grown very quickly and the local tax-base has expanded dramatically, and there’s a lot more local funding available while their state funding has basically not changed. Other parts of the state have had a lot less economic activity, and they’re still riding on state funding as the main source of revenue, and it has widened the gap between the haves and the have-nots,” he said.