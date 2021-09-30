The Union R-XI School District board of education recently paid tribute to retiring Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold.
“I’ve said it a lot of different times that Steve is the best superintendent I’ve ever worked with,” said board President Dr. Virgil Weideman at the board’s September meeting. Weideman has been on the board since 1979.
Weinhold’s last day is scheduled for Thursday after having served as the superintendent for the past six years.
“He’s really focused on the community, on the teachers, on the staff, on the kids,” Weideman said. “He’s brought the district a long way from where we were.”
Weideman then read off a list of things the district has accomplished in Weinhold’s time as superintendent. They include improving the district’s Missouri School Improvement Program Annual Performance Report over the past six years, establishing a districtwide strategic improvement process and adding academic support staff.
“Communication between the buildings and central office has been excellent, and between the central office and the board of education,” Weideman said. “Better than anyone I’ve ever seen.”
Weinhold also steered the district toward its first food service contract, with Chartwells. Weideman said the district had been losing $100,000 annually on food service.
“That’s now turned around,” Weideman said. “We actually make money on it.”
The district also passed a $27 million bond issue in 2018 by the largest margin it ever had, Weideman said. That allowed for the construction of Prairie Dell Elementary School and improvements to other campuses. “Steve’s been an excellent advocate for our schools, and he’s been an even better friend to the district,” Weideman said.
Board member Ben Fox, who started teaching in 1979 at Union High School before becoming an administrator at the school, recalled teaching Weinhold.
“I’m proud of him,” Fox said. “I worked with him for a few years, and I’m so glad he was our superintendent for this long.”
Fox expects Weinhold to continue helping the district in retirement.
Weinhold told the board members they have been “awesome.”
“We’ve had some changeover, but it mostly stays the same,” he said. “Also, I learned many years ago from a football coach to always surround yourself with great assistant coaches, and that’s what I did — all the way down to the custodians and bus drivers.”
Weideman said he hopes incoming Superintendent Dr. Scott Hayes, who has been assistant superintendent, “may challenge” Weinhold’s superlative status.
Hayes’ salary is $180,000 for the 2021-22 school year.