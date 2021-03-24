The Union R-XI School District Board of Education spent part of its March 17 meeting ripping proposed bills before the Missouri General Assembly.
Although the Washington School District and other districts around the state submitted legislative requests similar to what the Missouri School Boards Association (MSBA) sent out, Union’s board added two extra items to the four already on the list.
The board’s “student protection resolution” adds that it is opposed to “politicizing” school board elections by moving them to November.
The other new addition takes on House Bills 512 and 515. Union’s resolution reads, “The Board strongly opposes any actions by the legislature to prevent Board Members or employees from educating or informing the public about educational issues including ballot measures and matters pending before the general assembly or advocating for or against issues before the general assembly.”
“Those two, basically, have to do with trying to silence board members,” said board President Dr. Virgil Weideman, who added the new parts to the resolution, which the board unanimously approved Wednesday. “It would make it illegal to sit here at a board meeting, because we’re on school property, and talk about any issue that’s in front of the Legislature, which is totally ludicrous. I mean, one of our primary functions as board members is to advocate for students and our staff and the education of our kids. They want us to shut up is what they’re essentially saying with this.”
The bills are particularly off base because the board members are unpaid elected officials, board member Aaron Bockhorst said.
“It seems shady to me,” Weideman said, “for the Legislature to try to pass bills that would basically open us up to lawsuits if we actually said anything, plus or minus, about anything that’s in front of the Legislature.”
Weideman also criticized House Bill 512 because it would prevent district employees from using school materials to educate voters.
“Next time we do a bond issue, how are we supposed to tell people what’s going on and what they’re going to be voting for and what they’re proposing?” he said. “Do they expect me to go stand out on a street corner and tell them stuff? Give me a break.”
This is the second resolution the board has passed in recent months criticizing moving board elections to November from their current date in April. “Let’s keep them out of the November time frame, when No. 1, school board elections will get lost among the shuffle of everything else, and No. 2, in November everything is partisan,” he said. “We don’t want that. We’re not a partisan board.”
The items included in the resolution that were originally written by MSBA were related to Senate Bill 55, which would, if passed, allow parents to use tax-credit vouchers to help pay for their child’s tuition at a private school.
The resolution opposes private and for-profit companies educating students without supervision from an elected volunteer board made up of school district taxpayers. It also opposes using public money for schools that can selectively enroll or exclude students considered “difficult or costly” to educate.
The resolution will be sent to state Reps. John Simmons, R-Washington; Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington; and Nate Tate, R-St. Clair, who each represent part of Union R-XI, as well as Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan.