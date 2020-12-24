Count the Union R-XI School District Board of Education squarely against moving school board elections to November.
The Missouri School Boards’ Association (MSBA) is seeking input from local boards on the idea, which is expected to come up in the 2021 state legislative session, Union board President Virgil Weideman said at the board’s Wednesday, Dec. 16, meeting.
“It came up in the Legislature last year, it just never made it out of committee,” he said.
The board’s main concern centered around having nonpartisan school board elections in the often partisan November environment.
“The biggest concern that I read about was that it was similar to the political situation,” board member Amy Hall said. “It will be more political.”
Others said the school board election could be lost among larger state and national races.
“In April, it’s typically a more community-driven election vs. national,” Union School District Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said.
Board members acknowledged higher turnout in November.
“You would have a better, truer reading of your community, if they aren’t just so biased,” board member Matt Borgmann said.
The board does a good job being nonpolitical, Weideman said.
“I can’t even say, other than one person that I’ve known for 40 years, whether you guys are Democrats, Republicans or independents,” he said. “We’ve never asked, we’ve never talked about it. It’s not pertinent. And that’s the way it ought to be.”
School boards tend to be more political in larger cities like St. Louis and Kansas City, officials said.
No vote was taken, but Weideman said he plans to pass along to MSBA that the board wants to keep the elections in April.
April school board elections in Union have traditionally attracted little interest. The 2020 election, when four candidates filed for three open positions on the board, was the first time since 2017 that Union held a school board election. The 2018 and 2019 elections were canceled after no more people filed than positions were available.
Hall led vote-getters for three positions in 2020 on the Union R-XI board, with 776 votes. Also being re-elected were Aaron P. Bockhorst, who had 658 votes, and Weideman, with 581 votes.
Richard A. Morrow, who had 389 votes, was the only candidate to miss getting a position on the board. He was the only non-incumbent on the ballot.
The 2020 election was pushed back to June because of the coronavirus pandemic.
As of Friday, Dec. 18, the last day to file before a two-week break while school is closed for the holidays, only incumbents Christy Eads and Borgmann had filed for the two open board positions in the April 6, 2021, election. Each term is for three years.