A five-year project analysis shows millions of dollars in potential building and repair items for the Union R-XI School District.
Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said the district directed Navigate Building Solutions to get estimates on various projects the board has discussed.
“Funding is going to determine planning and priority,” Mabe said at the March 16 Board of Education meeting. “With Navigate’s help, we wanted to really come up with that number so we could have that information to help us plan.”
The board voted in January to pay Navigate up to $9,902 for developing the additional project list. The company was previously hired to serve as project manager on the district’s replacement of its HVAC system at Central Elementary School.
Jen Kissinger of Navigate explained some of the projects planned for Union High School to the board, including a potential new greenhouse, with an estimated price tag of $560,000.
The school’s existing greenhouse would have to be moved because of plans to build an agriculture facility on its site, Mabe said.
Repairs to the newer part of the high school’s roof are estimated to cost $1.29 million, Kissinger said. The older portion of the roof was repaired several years ago. A tuckpointing project at the high school would cost an estimated $410,000.
“The list is much bigger, the spreadsheet is massive, but we’ve kind of broken it down for you all here tonight,” she told the board.
Mabe said the district plans to prioritize the projects by need. “When you look at tuckpointing and roofs, we have to keep the facilities weathertight,” he said.
Also on the list but not discussed at the meeting were more than $2 million in estimated needs at Central Elementary, including a $1.6 million HVAC replacement that already has been approved by the Board of Education, and up to $1.075 million to replace the school’s flat and asphalt shingles roof.
Mabe also mentioned a storm shelter at Central that has an estimated price tag of $3.8 million.
Because of rising costs, paying for these projects could be more challenging than it was on the $27 million Proposition Wildcats, a bond package that was approved in 2018, the proceeds of which funded projects like the new Prairie Dell Elementary School, Kissinger said. Navigate also served as the district’s project manager on Proposition Wildcats.
“It’s really unpredictable right now, what’s happening in the commercial construction industry,” she said.
Kissinger said the estimates presented to the board were based on “current market data.”
“We’re not coming to you today by any means presenting the project to you, we’re just trying to give you the level of detail that went into the thought process, so that staff can have the information and start determining priority levels,” she said.
Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said he appreciated staff and the consultants finding a dollar amount for potential projects. “The other thing you have to keep in mind is the way inflation’s going, derivatives are in almost all this stuff,” he said. “So what it costs today is not going to be what it’s costing next year.”
Mabe said the board could have a workshop-type meeting to discuss its vision for completing the projects, some of which Union R-XI employees should be able to complete in-house.
Officials said how the projects would be funded has yet to be determined.