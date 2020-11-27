Union R-XI School District teachers and other staff are being given new reasons to look into retirement.
The board of education approved a retirement incentive plan at its Wednesday, Nov. 18, meeting. It will give teachers and other certified staff members a $15,000 cash incentive payment at the end of the fiscal year if they officially retire with the Public School and Education Retirement Systems of Missouri.
Noncertified employees will receive $10,000 payments. Both employee groups will continue with Union R-XI through the end of the school year.
The district has had interest in early retirement, so far, from 17 teachers, 16 noncertified staff members and, possibly, two administrators, Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said after the meeting. Even with the incentives and hiring less experienced employees to replace the retirees, the district expects to see significant savings.
“With the amount of teachers and classified staff that are very, very, very interested in that, no one has signed anything yet, but with all the projections for next year there would be a savings of a minimum of probably $200,000,” Weinhold told the board.
Though employees will work through the end of the 2020-21 school year, they must notify the district central office of their decision by Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman cast the lone vote against the retirement incentives. In an email to The Missourian, Weideman wrote that, while the incentives could be beneficial to retirees, his problem with it is philosophical.
“We have been able to hire some excellent first-year staff members and some with a few years of experience,” he wrote. “But as in most jobs, with experience, people get better at what they do. Teaching students in a school district is not a highly repetitive experience where you do the same thing over and over. Students are definitely individuals, students change throughout the year, and every year you deal with new students. The curriculum is also not static since it is constantly being revised with more effective ways to present the materials. The bottom line is my belief that, generally speaking, our most experienced staff members are the best staff members for our students. I do not agree with the idea of incentivizing staff members to retire before they would necessarily make that decision on their own. It is a nice benefit for the retiring staff, but, because of their experience with our students, I hate to see them go!”
Employees who receive the cash incentive also are eligible for the district’s early retirement or resignation bonus of $500. The board also voted to move the time teachers must give notice so they can receive the $500 bonus to Jan. 31, 2021, from its previous Dec. 31.
“It’s one of those things we’d just like to see the dates change to give people more time to think about it,” Weinhold said.
Teachers who are leaving the district but not retiring are allowed to give notice after Jan. 15, 2021, but before Jan. 31, 2021, and still receive the $500 bonus, Weinhold said.
“There’s that couple week window to help those teachers along too,” Weinhold said.
The retired teachers will be eligible to teach as substitutes in Union R-XI during the 2021-22 school year, Weinhold said. But whether they are eligible for the $135 per day payments the board approved at the same meeting will depend on whether the substitute teacher pay raises are continued through the next school year. They currently expire at the end of the current school year as the district waits to see if the substitute teacher shortage improves.
The last time Union R-XI used early retirement was in the 2009-10 school year, during the Great Recession. At that time, 25 staff members retired. Of the 18 teachers to retire, 12 were replaced with less experienced teachers, while five of seven noncertified employees were replaced. According to Missourian archives, the district saved about $1 million total.
At the time, the district paid a $3,000 lump sum each year for three years at the end of the school year to the retirees. The district also paid up to $6,000 per year of Union R-XI’s standard health insurance premium for 36 months.
Union R-XI has a total budget of $40.6 million. It has 3,150 students and 385 employees, including 240 teachers.