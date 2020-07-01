The Union R-XI School District Board of Education approved its 2020-21 budget, with a projected deficit of $1,287,421.
That number is expected to decrease over the course of the fiscal year, district Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said at the board’s Monday, June 29, meeting.
The district has a beginning general fund balance of $9,742,497, which is currently projected to decrease to $8,455,076 by June 30, 2021.
“The budget is an estimation of both expenses and revenues,” Weinhold said. “Those ending numbers are if we spend every dollar in every account. So any increase in revenues or decreases in estimated expenses allows for us to reduce the estimated negative balance.”
But Union R-XI is coming off a larger than expected loss in 2019-20 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In the 2019-20 budget, the board approved a loss of $812,998. Weinhold said that decreased to $480,000 by February, which was in line with predictions that the loss would at least be cut in half. With a loss of revenue after campuses closed in March, the district ended up at a “paper” loss of around $1,058,000.
Weinhold said the district’s “actual” loss for 2019-20 was $552,000, which reflects the decrease in its bank account.
“I hate to see a negative in it, but it was caused by COVID,” he said. “And it was really caused by revenue shortage. We did save money in not paying some things out, but our revenues far outweighed that, by about $500,000, because of the revenue shortage ... We’re pretty conservative, but we were hit so hard, we actually lost $552,000 in our bank account.”
The loss was a change from the 2018-19 budget. Then, Union R-XI projected a $988,878 loss in the general fund, but revisions made throughout the year led to a surplus of $68,012.
Pay Increases
While the school district has provided step pay increases with extra money for staff ranging between $200 and $2,500 in recent years, it will only give employees the step raises in 2020-21, according to a “budget message” provided at the meeting. That means a 2 percent increase in overall salaries.
The base salary on the certified schedule will remain at $37,250.
Several areas of the district’s health insurance plan with Schroepfer Insurance and UnitedHealthcare were modified. The district said the moves saved it a 4 percent increase in costs, or $70,000.
The district budgeted at 96.43 percent of the $6,375 per-student adequacy target. That is after state cuts to education in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In its conclusion, the district said it will try to control expenditures in 2020-21, but “every effort” will be made to accommodate the needs of students.
“The focus areas of student safety, student achievement, appropriate educational facilities and prioritized instructional objectives remain consistently in the forefront of all financial discussions,” the budget message read.
The document went on to say that the 2020-21 fiscal year is based on a conservative financial approach.
“With uncertainty at the local, state and federal levels, there should be clear awareness that recurring costs and upcoming financial obligations will have a major impact on future budgets,” the district said.