A Union business that has been closed for years plans to reopen soon.
The Phillips 66 station and convenience store at 1000 E. Main St. flooded in a December 2015 storm, in which the Bourbeuse River crested at 34.31 feet, the highest in recorded history.
The neighboring McDonald’s also flooded, but it was rebuilt at the same site, with the new restaurant opening in August 2016, according to Missourian archives. Both the restaurant and the land it was built on were raised above the river in the rebuild.
But the Phillips 66 station remains closed. It still shares a large sign with McDonald’s at the intersection of Highways 47 and 50. And McDonald’s customers drive past the former gas station on their way in and out of the parking lot.
A public hearing on a liquor license request for the gas station, known as Union Quick Stop, was held at Monday’s board of aldermen meeting. No one spoke at the hearing, and the license was approved as part of the consent agenda, where multiple items are passed at once.
The request is being made by Kuldip Bhangu and Bhangu Petroleum LLC, based in St. Charles, according to city documents.
After the meeting, Joe Bhangu, co-owner of the gas station, said they are investing $1.3 million in the project, including drywall, new electric and air conditioning and new coolers, which cost $75,000. The reopening, however, is being pushed back because they are waiting on new gas pumps, which have been delayed because of the pandemic.
“It was delayed from July, then they were set to deliver in August, now they’re saying September,” Joe Bhangu said in a phone interview.
Once they get the pumps, it will take a couple weeks to install them, Joe Bhangu said.
The store is no longer in a flood zone and was helped by projects like the levee at Dickey Bub, Joe Bhangu said. “We didn’t even have to take flood insurance.”
The Bhangu company applied for a license allowing it to sell 5 percent packaged beer, retail packaged liquor, have tastings and sell alcohol on Sundays.
The liquor license was approved by Police Chief Andrew Parker in July before being approved by the board of aldermen.
The family currently owns one liquor store and two gas stations. In the past, they have owned Subway and Popeyes restaurants, as well as hotels.