Union is starting the lengthy process of building its second roundabout on Denmark Road.
The Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee, made up of members of the board of aldermen, gave initial approval Dec. 5 to seeking a federal surface transportation grant for a roundabout project at the intersection of Progress Parkway and Denmark Road, located just south of Highway 50. The full board approved the request Monday.
The project has an estimated construction cost of $745,787, according to the city. Of that, $596,629 would come from the federal government with 20 percent, or $149,157, from the city.
The city’s costs increase to $317,705, when engineering costs of $89,494, construction administration costs of $76,070 and an application fee to the East-West Gateway Council of Governments of $2,983 are added. The city plans to seek reimbursement on engineering costs.
The project is not expected to be built until 2025 or 2026, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told aldermen.
“It would be sidewalks, pavement repairs and intersection improvements,” including a roundabout, Zimmermann said.
The intersection, which now has stop signs on Denmark Road with no stops on Progress Parkway, has become busier in recent years according to city officials. It is expected to get even busier with a new Aldi store opening soon.
Ward 4 Alderman Tom Strubberg, who represents the area in the eastern part of Union that includes the planned roundabout, has been pushing for improvements at the intersection.
“I’m pretty excited about it,” Strubberg told The Missourian after the meeting. “I think that’s going to be a big improvement for everybody, especially people waiting to turn from Denmark at that intersection. ... Things like that take time, but at least it’s in motion.”
The sidewalk addition will complete the “missing link” on Denmark Road between Prairie Dell Road and Progress Parkway, Zimmermann said Wednesday at the Union Transportation Committee meeting.
The city plans to officially apply for the project with East-West Gateway in February, Zimmermann said.
Farther east on Denmark Road, the bridge over Birch Creek, which opened in August, is still raising questions. With sidewalks built on the bridge, Mayor Bob Schmuke asked Zimmermann if more sidewalks were planned on Denmark Road on the eastern edge of the city to link up to the bridge.
“The closest sidewalks we have are back at Grandview Farm (subdivision),” Zimmermann said. “We would have to continue with federal projects from that point down. It would probably take two more projects to get to the bridge, and, to be honest with you, traffic volumes are pretty low down that stretch. I don’t know that we would look at that anytime soon.”
The sidewalks on the bridge were required because it was built with federal funds, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder explained.