Roundabout Construction Under Way
Buy Now

Work is shown in 2013 at the roundabout intersection located at Washington Avenue and Independence Drive in Union. Work at the intersection is scheduled to take 60 days. During that time, traffic is being detoured around the intersection.

Union is starting the lengthy process of building its second roundabout on Denmark Road.

The Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee, made up of members of the board of aldermen, gave initial approval Dec. 5 to seeking a federal surface transportation grant for a roundabout project at the intersection of Progress Parkway and Denmark Road, located just south of Highway 50. The full board approved the request Monday.

Tags