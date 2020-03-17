The city of Union will look for a new public works director for the second time in less than two years.
Public Works Director Kayla Stephens resigned Monday, March 16, just before a special closed session Board of Aldermen meeting was planned to discuss her status. The meeting was then canceled.
City Administrator Russell Rost said he could not discuss any reasons behind Stephens’ resignation.
Stephens started work in Union Dec. 17, 2018, saying at the time that she planned to work for the city for a long time and the public works director position is her “dream job.” The 2009 Union High School graduate grew up in the city.
Stephens attended East Central College before earning her civil engineering degree in 2015 from the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla.
After college, she got a job at Byrne and Jones Construction, of Bridgeton, where she worked as a project engineer.
The director position is responsible for the day-to-day management of the city’s water, wastewater, and street maintenance operations.
Stephens was Union’s second public works director. She replaced Harold Lampkin, who retired in September 2018 after 45 years with the city, the last 15 as Union’s first public works director.
Like he did between Lampkin’s retirement and Stephens taking over, Rost plans to fill in the public works role as Union seeks its third director. Other officials will also assist.
Rost said with the city busy planning for the novel coronavirus, it will likely be at least a week before it gets to planning the search for a new public works director.