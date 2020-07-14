After lower attendance than expected, Union is opening its Splash-N-Swimplex to people who live outside the city — at least part of the time.
While pool users will continue to have to show a verification card to prove they live in Union on weekends, starting July 20, the pool will be open to non-residents Monday through Friday.
That means people from Washington, which closed its pool for the year, and other parts of Franklin County will be able to use the pool during the week.
The pool still has not exceeded its limit of 100 people at any one time since opening July 1, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. That rule was put in place to allow for social distancing at the facility.
The most people at the pool at any one time was 68, Pohlmann said. The most there for an entire day was 126 Saturday, July 11.
“It seems like we have been busier on the weekends,” Pohlmann said at the Monday, July 13, board of aldermen meeting.
The pool has social distancing strips every 6 feet at its entrance, as well as around the perimeter of the pool. While Pohlmann said they haven’t needed to use them yet, they will remain, in case business picks up.
Pohlmann and pool manager Kate Schroeder will review whether further policy changes are needed over the next couple weeks, he said.
“If we start to have an influx of a lot of people, we will make changes as we go,” he said.
Attendance did pick up after the pool’s first week, which was around the July 4 holiday.
Only 20 people came to swim on opening day July 1, when Union had morning rain and cooler-than-normal temperatures. In the first five days the pool was open, the highest-attended day was Saturday, July 4, with 75 swimmers.
The pool is also allowing private party rentals, after initially canceling them.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, the pool could hold up to 400 people. The facility opened later than normal because it took time to finish training staff after the board of aldermen voted June 1 to reopen park facilities.
The pool is open daily for two sessions, from noon to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Staff cleans the facility, located at 375 W. Park Ave., between sessions.
Staff also is cleaning while the pool is open, especially areas that see a lot of contact, like ladders and knobs in the restrooms.
Admission to the pool is $6 for ages 3 and up, while ages 2 and under are free with a paid adult.