Union Splash-N-Swimplex

With the 2023 pool season starting next week, officials are defending the Union Splash-N-Swimplex after revealing that the pool lost more than $90,000 in 2022.

The Missourian’s recent story on the pool’s losses led to “a lot of great conversations online” about the pool, as well as support shown from community members, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at the May 4 Park Advisory Board meeting.

