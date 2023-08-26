Pool recognized
From left, Union Splash-N-Swimplex manager and trainer Kate Schroeder with trainer Alyson Heggemann receive a plaque from Union Parks Director Chad Pohlmann at the Aug. 14 Board of Aldermen meeting. A new medallion will be added each year with the rating from Star Guard Elite.

 Submitted photo

The Union Splash-N-Swimplex is taking note of how it is rated with the company that trains its lifeguards.

The facility and lifeguards are rated by StarGuard Elite. According to the minutes from the Aug. 14 Board of Aldermen meeting, the guards were rated a four out of five the last two years, while the pool itself received a rating five out of six.

