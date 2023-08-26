The Union Splash-N-Swimplex is taking note of how it is rated with the company that trains its lifeguards.
The facility and lifeguards are rated by StarGuard Elite. According to the minutes from the Aug. 14 Board of Aldermen meeting, the guards were rated a four out of five the last two years, while the pool itself received a rating five out of six.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann presented trainers Kate Schroeder and Alyson Heggemann with an Aquatic Safety Award. “They’re the two certified trainers in StarGuard training,” Pohlmann said of Schroeder and Heggemann, who are both city employees. “They train all of our guards.”
The plaque that will be updated every year with a new medallion with the year’s ratings.
The award was for the 2022 season. The ratings for the 2023 swimming season, which ended Aug. 20, will be submitted later. “The 2022 year is in there,” Pohlmann said. “Once we get the 2023 rating, we can put that in, as well.”
StarGuard officials come in and perform audits at the pool, Pohlmann said.
“They assess how well the guards are doing in things related to their jobs, as far as scanning the water, reacting to different things that would happen,” he said. “We’ll simulate drownings and how they respond to that. … They say in these areas you’re great, in these areas you need to grow.”
Union switched to StarGuard for the 2020 swim season after previously using American Red Cross lifeguard training, according to previous Missourian reporting.
StarGuard, based in Orlando, Florida, was founded in 1999 and has more than 300 clients worldwide, according to the company’s website. Its clients are split between public and private entities. Along with park systems, clients include waterparks, hotels and resorts, pool management companies, swim schools, camps and even private islands.
StarGuard claims to use evidence-based protocols that are the “most evolutionary and up to date of any training agency in the world.”
