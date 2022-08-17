With many lifeguards heading back to school, the Union Splash-N-Swimplex will be closing a week earlier than it did last year, though later than it did pre-pandemic.
The pool will close for the season Sunday, Aug. 21. In addition, it will be open shortened hours, from 4 to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday this week, except for Thursday, when the pool will be closed all day.
The pool will be open regular hours from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Splash-N-Swimplex remained open until Aug. 29 in 2021, when it was open for a full season, and Aug. 30 in 2020, when it did not open until July 1 because of COVID-19, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said.
But pre-COVID, the pool closed Aug. 18 in 2019, Aug. 12 in 2018 and Aug. 13 in 2017. Pohlmann, who started as director in 2020, said the closing dates were likely pushed back because the start date for public schools in Missouri was moved back.
“The summer has been extended a little bit,” he said.
The pool was down lifeguards to begin with this year, Pohlmann said. It has 32 regular lifeguards, plus four managers, for a total of 36 certified staff members. That number was between 40 and 45 in previous years.
But, as of Monday, it was down to 16 lifeguards. That is because some guards attend St. Francis Borgia High School, which started class Tuesday, and others take part in sports, as well as activities like band, which require them to be available before the start of school. Still others are in college and have to be back.
“A lot of our guards are kids who are very active in athletics or activities and recreation in the schools,” Pohlmann said. “They have a lot of practices and things that are happening now.”
This is also the last week the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex in Washington will be open daily, but it will be open on weekends before closing on Labor Day, Sept. 5.
In addition to closing early, the waterslides at the pool also will be closed the last week. Pohlmann said this has to do with lifeguards being required to be at least 16 years old to staff the top of the slides.
“That minimizes the amount of staff that we can have working that slide,” he said. “And the slide will require two, sometimes three, guards. So if you take that out of the equation, that reduces the amount of guards we have.”