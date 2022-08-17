Union Splash-N-Swimplex

With many lifeguards heading back to school, the Union Splash-N-Swimplex will be closing a week earlier than it did last year, though later than it did pre-pandemic.

The pool will close for the season Sunday, Aug. 21. In addition, it will be open shortened hours, from 4 to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday this week, except for Thursday, when the pool will be closed all day.

