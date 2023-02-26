Union’s parks system will be getting security camera upgrades.
The Union Board of Aldermen voted Feb. 13 to pay AQM, of Union, $41,000 for a new Verkada security camera system for both the Union Splash-N-Swimplex and at the large pavilion at City Park, located across West Park Avenue from the pool.
American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used to acquire the new cameras.
The Union Parks and Recreation Department has been assessing its camera security system for around two years, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at the Feb. 6 Union Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee meeting.
“We did an in-depth assessment of what systems would be best,” he said.
The camera system the city purchased has a single platform that allows police to use one screen with one login for the entire surveillance system, Pohlmann said. “Right now, I think we have five different systems throughout the city of Union,” he said. “Moving forward, we wanted to ensure that whatever system that we did was the most versatile and gave us the greatest benefits overall.”
The best system for the city’s use was determined to be made by Verkada, a San Mateo, California company.
“It was a cloud-based system, so you don’t have as much hardware, you don’t have as many servers you have to maintain,” Pohlmann said.
Having less hardware means fewer things can go wrong with the camera system, Pohlmann said.
Previously, when the city would try to set up cameras in different locations, every site would need its own computer server, Pohlmann said. “So, that gets expensive,” he noted.
The Verkada system also allows police to enter information that is analyzed by the security system to help them find what they are looking for, Pohlmann said.
“It has the ability to do special matching things like, ‘We’re looking for a person in a blue shirt,’ ” Pohlmann said. “It has a very in-depth system of analytics that comes with it. You don’t have to pay extra for it. There are not extended fees, you pay everything up front.”
Elliott Data Systems, of Chesterfield, submitted a lower bid, $34,659. Pohlmann said the system it offered was cloud-based but did not have the same analytics features.
“Also there were extended fees that would be recurring every year, so that’s why the $34,000 (bid) is not the recommendation,” he said.
Both the pool and pavilion will have eight cameras each, Pohlmann explained.