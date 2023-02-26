City Park Pavilion
Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

Union’s parks system will be getting security camera upgrades.

The Union Board of Aldermen voted Feb. 13 to pay AQM, of Union, $41,000 for a new Verkada security camera system for both the Union Splash-N-Swimplex and at the large pavilion at City Park, located across West Park Avenue from the pool.

