With morning rain and cooler than normal temperatures, the number of visitors to the Union Splash-N-Swimplex was at a trickle when it opened for the season Wednesday, July 1.
The lower-than-expected attendance numbers that followed days later are attracting the interest of city officials. They are watching to see if attendance rebounds or if lingering concerns about the coronavirus could be keeping people away.
Only 20 people came to swim on opening day. In the first five days the pool was open, the highest-attended day was Saturday, July 4, with 75 swimmers.
But those who were at the pool the first day were ready.
“It’s exciting,” said Jadalyn Holman, 10, who was among the first group to arrive.
Karen Tucker brought Holman and Ellie Hellmann, also 10, into the Splash-N-Swimplex about 15 minutes after it opened.
“They haven’t been able to go swimming, and these two love to go swimming,” Tucker said.
Tape for social distancing marked the entrance to the pool, which opened late for the season because of the coronavirus pandemic, but there was no need for it at the start.
The number of customers at the pool is limited to 100 at a time, down from its original 400, and it is only open to Union residents who get verification cards at city hall.
“The process was smooth,” Tucker said of getting the card.
Concessions at the pool are closed and all patio furniture has been removed. Visitors are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.
But just being open is important, pool manager Kate Schroeder said.
“It’s a relief, honestly,” she said. “It’s great to have a sense of normalcy.”
The pool didn’t approach 100 customers on any of its first five days.
The city plans to look at this week’s figures before deciding whether to change its admission policies, including the one limiting the pool to Union residents.
“We’re evaluating every day, but we don’t feel that we have enough information right now,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said Monday.
With the pool opening before a holiday weekend and with inclement weather, Pohlmann wants to see how things go this week, when high temperatures are expected to be near 90 degrees each day.
The pool is open daily for two sessions, from noon to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Staff cleans the facility, located at 375 W. Park Ave., between sessions.
Staff also is cleaning while the pool is open, especially areas that see a lot of contact, like ladders and knobs in the restrooms.
On opening day, Schroeder hoped to see the capacity for the pool lifted some before the end of summer. But it initially looked like the pool might not open at all.
“Things are constantly changing with the aquatic world,” she said.
After voting in May to close or keep closed park facilities where people gather like the pool, splash pad and basketball courts, the board of aldermen reversed course in early June and gave Pohlmann the authority to determine how to reopen. Pohlmann announced July 1 was the best date to get staff in place to open the pool.
The pool was fortunate to have already gone through most of the hiring process when the city started shutting down in May, said Schroeder, who has 39 staff members on hand, including 35 lifeguards. When she initially started training, they had to limit it to groups of six at a time, down from typical lifeguard classes of up to 12 people.
Another change is that no swim teams or group lessons will be using the pool. In the past, it has been staffed from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Adding to the challenge, the pool switched this year to StarGuard training after previously using the American Red Cross lifeguard training. Alexis Garlock, in her fifth year as a lifeguard, said it was worth the wait to open.
“Obviously, not opening until July and all the new rules we have to follow, was different for all of us,” she said. “When they said it was opening, I wondered how everything was going to work out, but I was also excited.”
Admission to the pool is $6 for ages 3 and up, while ages 2 and under are free with a paid adult.
Fireworks
While the parking lots at Veterans Memorial Park did not fill for the city’s Friday, July 3, fireworks display, Pohlmann was encouraged by reports of large gatherings to watch the event from the nearby industrial park and the East Central College and Walmart parking lots. Others parked along Progress Parkway and walked into the park.
Some people who avoided the park might have been concerned about being able to get out after the show, which started around 9:15 p.m. and lasted just under a half hour. Pohlmann said the park was cleared of traffic within 25 minutes.
The city tried some new techniques with traffic, including filling each lot in the park before opening another lot to cars. In the past, a driver of one car was able to hold an adjoining parking space for a later-arriving car or to set up chairs.
Cars leaving the park’s north entrance were required to turn right toward Highway 50, while those leaving the south entrance had to go left toward the industrial park, Pohlmann said.
“It was not received the best by people, but I think it helped in the process of getting people in and out,” he said of the traffic changes.
Pohlmann expects attendance in the park to pick up for the 2021 fireworks show, if the city is able to bring back the concert, food vendors and kids’ games that traditionally go with it. The public was invited to bring coolers, because concessions and events surrounding the fireworks in the park were called off this year.
“We really missed out on that,” Pohlmann said. “Let’s hope we have an opportunity to do it next year.”