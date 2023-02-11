Union pool sandblasting
Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

The Union Parks and Recreation Department is seeking to eliminate discounts from its popular private summer swim lessons at the Splash-N-Swimplex.

“What we’re doing is not really requesting to raise the prices of the swim lesson itself, just the way we administer it and the discounted package rate,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at the Feb. 2 Park Advisory Board meeting.

