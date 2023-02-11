The Union Parks and Recreation Department is seeking to eliminate discounts from its popular private summer swim lessons at the Splash-N-Swimplex.
“What we’re doing is not really requesting to raise the prices of the swim lesson itself, just the way we administer it and the discounted package rate,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at the Feb. 2 Park Advisory Board meeting.
In 2022, people could purchase four 30-minute swim lessons at a time for $80 or eight sessions for $120, which saves $5 per session. If a family had two swimmers taking lessons, it cost $120 for a package of four sessions or $165 for eight sessions for the two swimmers.
In 2023, the parks department plans to charge a flat rate of $20 per session for single swimmers. Swimmers will be required to take a minimum of four sessions and a maximum of eight sessions.
The parks department gave 63 private swim lessons in 2022, Pohlmann said. The department’s lifeguards also lead separate group swimming lessons.
“Private lessons are a hot commodity and really difficult for us,” Pohlmann said.
The pool hired around 40 lifeguards in 2022, though not all worked on group swim lessons.
It takes more training for lifeguards to do private lessons than group lessons, Pohlmann said. The parks department tries to use more experienced lifeguards for the private lessons.
“There is a potential that you could have a 12-year old or an adult taking private lessons, and you don’t really want to put a 15 or 16 year old guard with that,” he said. “And you don’t want to put a guard that is inexperienced in with toddlers.”
The city usually waits until it knows how many lifeguards it will have before it schedules private swim lessons, Pohlmann said.
The city has had the same rates for private swim lessons since 2019, Pohlmann said.
“It’s grown every year,” he said of the number of swimmers.
The city’s Park Advisory Board unanimously voted to recommend the rate change at its Feb. 2 meeting. It still needs approval from the Board of Aldermen.
“I think for the sake of simplicity this is a wonderful idea,” board President Suzy Curnutte said.
Board member Dan Hittson suggested the pool raise its rates for swim lessons and give a percentage of that to the lifeguards.
Pohlmann said they have discussed things like that but the city determined public institutions are limited in what extra pay they can give.
Lifeguards are paid their regular hourly wage for giving the lessons.
Once the lessons are set up to be booked on the parks department’s website, it will not allow users to purchase more than eight swim lesson sessions.
“It will allow you to set a minimum and maximum on the amount of sessions,” Pohlmann said.