Attendance at the Union Splash-N-Swimplex increased over 2021, though it still trailed pre-pandemic levels.
Total attendance at the pool was 18,456 people in 2022, compared to 17,415 people in 2021. The daily average increased 16 percent over last year, with 225 people visiting daily in 2022, compared to 194 in 2021.
The Splash-N-Swimplex closed for the season Aug. 21.
“We had a really great year for attendance,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told the city’s Park Advisory Board at its Thursday meeting.
Union’s increased attendance comes as visits to Washington’s Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex appeared to be down. Through Aug. 14, attendance at the Washington pool was more than 14,000 people, down around 3,000 from the same time period in 2021, the first year after the pool was renovated, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The Washington pool was scheduled to close for the season on Monday.
Pohlmann credited the quality of the Union pool, with its two large waterslides, as well as the staff for its popularity.
“We have an amazing pool manager, we have amazing (life)guards,” he said. “We are very lucky.”
With a shortened season due to the then-new COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the last full year for the Union pool before 2021 was the 2019 season, which had 21,914 visits, Pohlmann said. Attendance was 20,031 in 2018 and 21,143 in 2017.
The Splash-N-Swimplex increased attendance despite some challenges in 2022. It was closed unexpectedly all day twice, compared to zero times in 2021, and closed early because of weather five times, compared to six in 2021.
An area where the Splash-N-Swimplex saw a particular increase was the “Unwind” portion of the day, when the pool charges half price for admission between 4 and 6 p.m. That jumped to 2,200 visits in 2022, compared to 1,889 in 2021.
“That’s a very good practice,” Mayor Bob Schmuke said of discount admission at the end of the day. “I like that.”
The pool also saw an increase in its “senior swim” period, increasing to 519 in 2022 from 322 in 2021.
One place the pool dipped in attendance was on Founders Day on June 4, with activities going on all day across the street in City Park, 488 people visited the pool, down from 530 in 2021.