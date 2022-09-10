Union Splash-N-Swimplex
Attendance at the Union Splash-N-Swimplex increased over 2021, though it still trailed pre-pandemic levels.

Total attendance at the pool was 18,456 people in 2022, compared to 17,415 people in 2021. The daily average increased 16 percent over last year, with 225 people visiting daily in 2022, compared to 194 in 2021.

