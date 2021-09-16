Union’s Splash-N-Swimplex closed for the summer with more visitors than in the shortened 2020 season but still fewer than previous full seasons.
The pool, which was open May 31 through Aug. 29, had 17,169 customers in 2021 compared with 13,158 in 2020, when its opening was delayed until early July because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Union Parks and Recreation Department. In 2019, the last year it was open for a full season, the pool had 23,700 customers.
The pool had 20,101 customers in 2018 and 20,472 in 2017.
The decrease in customers could have to do with the $4.2 million Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex opening in Washington and a new million-dollar upgrade to the New Haven pool, said Union Parks Director Chad Pohlmann.
“I think that just under 20,000 for a city pool, with our population, is not a bad number to be at,” Pohlmann said.
Pohlmann was pleased to have the pool open in a more “normal” setting compared with 2020, when a lower capacity was allowed for the pool.
“I would have loved to have had the season stretch out a little longer, but with the majority of the employees being students, it makes it difficult to stay open once school activities start.”
The pool has 50 employees, with 41 guards and nine concession workers.
Another 233 people participated in swim lessons at the Splash-N-Swimplex. That also was up from 2020, when the pool had 104 people take lessons, but down from 2019, when 289 people took lessons.
Union did have the most pool rentals it has seen in at least the past five seasons. In 2021, the pool was rented 47 times compared with 33 rentals in 2020 and 37 in 2019. Pohlmann said the increase in rentals makes sense.
“There’s still a sense of trying to maintain some limitations on your interactions with people outside of your circle,” he said. “You’re still getting that pool experience, but you’re getting it with the luxury and the comfort of your own people.”
Pohlmann recently toured the Washington pool complex to see what Union could learn from the newer facility.
“One of the real reasons we went was to get an update to see what 20 years’ difference makes to filtration and chemical systems,” he said. “They definitely have top-of-the-line systems there.”
Union would love to be able to have systems that regulate the pool electronically like Washington has, but to implement digital monitoring would require replacing the entire system, Pohlmann said.
“So it was cool to see, and it might give us some ideas for the future, but it’s definitely not something that we can just execute next year,” he said.
One thing the Union pool plans for 2022 is the replacement of the polar bear slide with another slide for small children. The double-tot slide will have two ladders for children to climb to the slide and a larger sliding area.
“You can have more kids going down than one at a time,” Pohlmann said.
The new slide costs $23,152, including landing pads that go on the pool surface, as well as freight.
The parks department will store the polar bear slide and could bring it back in the future if the slide can be resurfaced, Pohlmann said.