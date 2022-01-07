A Union man awaiting trial on multiple child sex charges is facing additional criminal charges in a new case. He is accused of repeatedly raping a child beginning in 2011, when the victim was 12, until they turned 17.
On Dec. 28, 2021, Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker charged Donald E. Fields, 57, with one count of first-degree statutory rape, one count of second-degree statutory rape, and one count of witness tampering.
The child, who is now an adult, is not identified in court records. In a Dec. 23 interview with investigators, the now-adult victim recalled the repeated assaults “that continued to occur several nights a week” during their teenage years.
The victim told investigators that when they turned 17 they confronted Fields and he physically assaulted them, preventing them from telling others.
In January 2019, Fields reportedly threatened the victim by saying he would kill them if they told anyone about what happened. Due to the past abuse, the victim told investigators that they believed their life was in peril.
A hearing date in this case has not been set.
If convicted on the first-degree statutory rape charge, Fields could be sentenced up to life in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
If convicted on the second-degree statutory rape charge, he could be sentenced up to seven years in a state prison. He also could be ordered to spend one year in the Franklin County Jail or to pay a $10,000 fine.
If convicted on the witness tampering charge, Fields could be sentenced up to seven years in state prison, one year in the county jail, or be ordered to pay a fine. He would not be eligible for parole.
Fields is also charged in another sex abuse case, according to electronic court records. In this case, he is charged with one count of attempted enticement of a child; one count of second-degree sodomy; two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy; one count of second-degree statutory rape; three counts of first-degree statutory rape; one count of second-degree child molestation; two counts of second-degree child molestation; and one count of first-degree sexual misconduct.
These charges stem from events that records indicate occurred in August 2012, May 2013, January 2015, February 2015, January 2017 and August 2017.
A four-day jury trial in that case has been scheduled for March 2022.
St. Charles County Judge Jack Banas will hear the case after being assigned it by the Missouri Supreme Court, following the Franklin County prosecutor’s request in May 2019 for a change in judge. The jury trial will be held in Franklin County.