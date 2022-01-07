Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Patchy freezing drizzle possible early. Cloudy with occasional showers for the afternoon. High 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.