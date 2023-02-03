A Union Police officer was injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 47 and Main Street in Union.
A 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Union Patrolman Logan Dale, 26, of Union, was traveling east on Main Street with its emergency lights and sirens activated at 3:50 p.m., when it collided with a 2005 GMC Envoy driven by Lucas M. Bellville, 18, of Union, which was traveling north on Highway 47. The Missouri Highway Patrol said both vehicles entered the intersection at approximately the same time. The front of Bellville’s vehicle collided with the rear right side of Dale’s vehicle.
Dale was taken by Union Ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington with serious injuries according to the highway patrol.
“He was checked for injuries at the hospital and released,” Union Police Capt. Mike Williford told The Missourian.
Bellville was taken by private vehicle to Mercy Washington with minor injuries, according to the highway patrol.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Before the crash, Dale was responding to a report of an overdose victim at the Phillips 66 gas station in Union. Williford said the report was not accurate.
Dale has been with the Union Police Department almost two years, Williford said. He was previously a police officer in Independence.