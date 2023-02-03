Police Car Lights

A Union Police officer was injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 47 and Main Street in Union.

A 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Union Patrolman Logan Dale, 26, of Union, was traveling east on Main Street with its emergency lights and sirens activated at 3:50 p.m., when it collided with a 2005 GMC Envoy driven by Lucas M. Bellville, 18, of Union, which was traveling north on Highway 47. The Missouri Highway Patrol said both vehicles entered the intersection at approximately the same time. The front of Bellville’s vehicle collided with the rear right side of Dale’s vehicle.