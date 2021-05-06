Union Police are investigating three suspected arson fires reported within an hour of each other early Thursday morning.
The first fire was reported at 1:42 a.m. at Cars Made Simple in the 800 block of North Washington Avenue. Two vehicles were found on fire, which officers believed to be intentional.
While there, officials saw another fire nearby at the Agape House Thrift Store at 806 N. Union St.
“Basically, they were at the first one and noticed the smoke and fire coming from there,” said Union Police Lt. Leon Burton.
The fire did significant damage to the door and awning, as well as some interior damage at the thrift store, Burton said.
“There is video of someone, but it’s really grainy. It’s hard to tell,” he said. “We’re just trying to figure out who the person is who did it.”
Around an hour later, a third fire was reported at city of Union property on Old Smelter Road, about a mile from the other fires, Burton said. It involved a vehicle that had been sitting there for years.
“Someone at the trailer park close by said they heard a bang,” he said.
Police are trying to figure out if the fires are related, Burton said. “It’s still ongoing,” he said of the investigation. “All within an hour or so of each other, so it’s a possibility.”
Ruel Davis, owner of Cars Made Simple, said that not only were two vehicles set on fire, tires were slashed on eight of his vehicles.
“I don’t know yet who did it, but I have never in 20 years had any damage from an angry customer,” he said. “Everything that has ever happened bad in Franklin County is either kids who do not get punished or meth heads … every theft, every vandalism, every break-in, everything.”
Davis said his dealership was in Washington from 2011 until 2018 and did not have any incidents where cars were damaged.
“I have lost over $50,000 in the town of Union in damages alone,” he said.
In one of the previous incidents, the back windows of six SUVs were shot out, Davis said.
Because of all the incidents where suspects are located but not charged, Davis plans to move his dealership, possibly back to Washington, he said.