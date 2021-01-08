The Union Food Pantry had a happy conclusion to a tough 2020.
“We did really well,” volunteer Jan Brennan said. “The community, like always, really came together for the food pantry, both monetarily and food-wise.”
The most donations came from the 17th annual Kops and Kids program, which the Union Police Department does in conjunction with the Union R-XI School District. Children bring nonperishable food items and cash donations to local schools and the food is collected by school resource officers.
The food drive collected 22,985 items between Nov. 16 and Dec. 18, Union Police Sgt. Mike Williford said.
“Some students do bring in cash, which is converted to cans,” he said. “One dollar equals four cans.”
The winning class from each school wins a pizza party courtesy of the police department.
Police raised another $6,721.45 collecting outside the Union Walmart the two Saturdays leading up to Christmas, Williford said. They also raised $820 though their No-Shave November promotion.
“We also collected and delivered about five pickup truck loads of nonperishable food items,” he said.
The food pantry, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary this year, also benefitted from events held by the Union Area Chamber of Commerce and the city parks department, which collected donations at the reverse Christmas parade and the electronics recycling event.
Businesses, including Union Furniture, also helped out, Brennan said.
“I think we received more than in previous years,” she said. “I don’t know if it was because of COVID and people needing help, but the community was so generous this year.”
Earlier in the year, food pantry volunteers said the shelves were nearly bare. The food pantry serves around 25 families each Monday and Thursday afternoon, though it has seen as many as 36 families in two hours recently.
“It looks like a lot of food, but, probably by early February, the majority of it will be gone again,” Brennan said.
He praised the food pantry’s volunteers, who have continued to work during the pandemic.
The Union Food Pantry announced it was closing indefinitely after March 18 because most of its 40 unpaid volunteers are seniors, putting them at higher risk for the coronavirus. After volunteers said they would be comfortable returning to work, the pantry returned to once-weekly service on Monday, April 6, with volunteers wearing gloves and face masks for protection.
Since then, it has featured curbside service only, because its facility is too small to accommodate social distancing. Twice-weekly service returned in July.
The food pantry has seen several large drives canceled or modified because of the pandemic. It was not able to hold its April Showers event with the Girl Scouts, while the November Scouting for Food Drive with the Boy Scouts, which benefits food pantries throughout the region, eliminated pickup of food items at area homes.
Donations can be dropped off while the food pantry is open from 2-4 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays or by calling Brennan at 636-584-1086 to set up an appointment. Monetary donations can be mailed to the Union Food Pantry, 113 W. Locust St., Union, MO 63084.
Anyone interested in volunteering with the Union Food Pantry can call its office at 636-584-7050.