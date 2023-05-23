A 48-year-old Union man was arrested Monday, days after allegedly firing a gun in a home.
Union Police responded to a report of an intoxicated male waving a gun in a domestic incident at a residence in the 1200 block of North Washington Avenye around 12:20 a.m. Saturday morning, May 20, Capt. Mike Williford said. Police did not confront the suspect.
“There were allegedly shots fired, but no one was reported to be injured or shot,” he said.
SWAT team members also reported to the scene.
Police stayed on the scene for several hours before leaving, Williford said. Police did not enter the home and the man did not come out at the time.
Police continued investigating the incident and did not believe the public was in danger, Williford said Monday.
Later Monday, police interviewed the suspect at the station and arrested him just after noon without incident, Williford said.
The man’s name is being withheld pending charges being filed.