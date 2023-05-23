Police Car Lights

A 48-year-old Union man was arrested Monday, days after allegedly firing a gun in a home.

Union Police responded to a report of an intoxicated male waving a gun in a domestic incident at a residence in the 1200 block of North Washington Avenye around 12:20 a.m. Saturday morning, May 20, Capt. Mike Williford said. Police did not confront the suspect.

