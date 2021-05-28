The polar bear slide at the Union Splash-N-Swimplex is going into hibernation.
The slide, intended for young children, was one of three set for resurfacing this winter, but the bid called for it to be repainted in a solid color, which the city balked at, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said.
To paint the polar bear slide in an “artistic manner,” not just one paint color, the city would have lost the slide for a year because the company would not be able to paint it on-site, and Union would have been charged an additional $13,000, Pohlmann said. “We decided not to have that painted,” he said at the board of aldermen’s May 10 meeting.
The polar bear also has posed problems for lifeguards, Pohlmann said. It obstructs the view of children on the opposite side of it, and the ladder for the slide is not visible to the closest lifeguard to the slide.
Removing the polar bear slide from the water slide refinishing bid means the city has $22,970 remaining, which could be used to buy a different themed slide to replace the polar bear, Pohlmann said.
The board approved Pohlmann’s request to use the money on a different slide.
“I don’t have a specific slide because to do it in the budget cycle, we’re probably not going to have our pick of a slide,” he said. “We’re going to have to choose from what they have in stock, because most of these slides are created.”
In December, the board of aldermen approved a $59,900 agreement with Safe Slide Restoration, of Fredericktown, to do the resurfacing work. The company was one of two bidders, beating out Slide Experts, of Leander, Texas, which offered to do the job for $75,000.
Safe Slide Restoration repainted and resurfaced the two large slides at the 20-year-old Splash-N-Swimplex, and the polar bear slide was moved to storage, Pohlmann said.
Pohlmann also addressed the national chlorine shortage but said it would not be a problem for the Splash-N-Swimplex. “We are good on that.”