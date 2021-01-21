Rusting playground platforms at Union’s City Park could soon be getting some upgrades.
Members of the board of aldermen heared about concerns with the platforms at their Tuesday, Jan. 19, parks, buildings, development and public service committee meeting.
“The platforms of the play structure are losing some of their rubber surfacing,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. “Once that starts to go, then the metal’s exposed. It’s not really designed to be exposed to weather and it starts to produce rust and the integrity starts to become compromised.
“We’re trying to get it before it becomes a hazard,” he said.
Pohlmann planned to present a quote from Fry Park and Playground Equipment, of North Kansas City, to the committee. Equipment would cost $7,612 but city workers are expected to install it at the playground near the large pavilion at the corner of West Park Avenue and North Christina Avenue.
The city’s insurance provider looked at the structure and advised the city to replace the platform, Pohlmann said.
“That was not in our proposed budget this year,” he said. “We didn’t want to wait until the next budget cycle to do that, so we are getting permission to spend the money that we do have in that budget. We’re not asking for any new money.”
The platforms are the parts of the play structure where children stand, Pohlmann said.
“Not all of them need to be replaced,” he said. “Some of them have been replaced in the past.”
Along with replacing part of the play structure’s deck, new Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible stairs will be put in.
The city has to follow guidelines when buying equipment for the playgrounds, Pohlmann said.
“If you’re replacing a bolt on a slide, you can’t just go to Hall Brothers and buy a bolt, because it needs to be the correct bolt with the correct threading,” he said. “Otherwise it affects the warranty and safety standards of that playground equipment.”
According to Missourian archives, the playground equipment in City Park was replaced in 2000 after flooding in Flat Creek. The 6.1-acre park also includes four pavilions, a gazebo, a lighted walking trail, baseball fields, horseshoe pits, outdoor exercise equipment, and basketball and tennis courts.