People in Union will get two chances to jump into the frigid lake at Veterans Memorial Park this winter.
The city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee, made up of members of the board of aldermen, approved requests for the second annual Polar Plunge, hosted by St. John the Baptist Gildehaus Catholic Church, of Villa Ridge, on Jan. 8, 2022, as well as the Union R-XI Foundation’s Groundhog Splash Feb. 5.
The events were previously recommended by the city’s park advisory board.
The Groundhog Splash was first held in 2019 but was not held in 2020 because of an inability to get needed insurance for the event, according to Missourian archives.
The Polar Plunge was first held Jan. 9 of this year. The Groundhog Splash was again canceled, this time for coronavirus-related concerns.
“When they made the request last year, they used the Groundhog Splash as the example, like, ‘We would like to do this like they had done in the past,’ ” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said of Polar Plunge organizers.
At the Polar Plunge earlier this year, the Rev. Tim Foy, pastor at St. John’s, said the event was held to commemorate the baptism of Christ. About 20 people signed up to take the plunge, with outside temperatures of 31 degrees and light snow falling, but more than that likely went in when it became a free-for-all to hit the water, with many ignoring the initial request to enter by groups of five.
Participants warmed up with heaters in the nearby shelter afterward.
The first Groundhog Splash on Feb. 2, 2019, attracted more than 30 people to jump, according to Missourian archives.
The 2021 Polar Plunge raised more than $5,000 for the Helping Hands program at St. John the Baptist, event director Kim Jacquin told aldermen Monday. Helping Hands has a food pantry and assists with utilities, rent and mortgage payments for families in need.
The west pond at Veterans Park was chosen for the first Groundhog Splash because a fountain in the east pond could be dangerous, former City Administrator Russell Rost previously said, and City Lake, near Union Middle School, has too many trees and gets deep too quickly.
With no Groundhog Splash the past two years, the Union R-XI Foundation has been limited in the amount of fundraising it can do.
“It’s a fun community event that raises some needed funds for the Union R-XI Foundation,” said Tracy Wall, foundation board member and an organizer of the Groundhog Splash. “We’re excited for it.”
The first Groundhog Splash split some of its proceeds with local charities. But Wall said it will use all the proceeds for scholarships in 2022 because of the lack of recent fundraising. It has received some funding through the annual Piggyback Dash run as well as the sale of Major Saver discount cards.
The Groundhog Splash raised around $1,700 in 2019. That provided three scholarships for seniors, Wall said. She isn’t setting a firm goal for the 2022 event.
“Anything that we raise is a bonus and a plus toward the scholarships,” she said.
Registration will be available the day of the Groundhog Splash. Wall said more information will be provided on advance registration after the event committee meets.