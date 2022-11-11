Vacant lot
The city of Union is in negotiations to buy this vacant lot.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

The city of Union is planning to acquire the remainder of a lot across from City Hall that it looks to use in helping revitalize downtown.

The board of aldermen approved the purchase of six large lots on the east, northwest and southwest part of the property for $300,000 from the Susan C. Reed Trust in August.

