The city of Union is planning to acquire the remainder of a lot across from City Hall that it looks to use in helping revitalize downtown.
The board of aldermen approved the purchase of six large lots on the east, northwest and southwest part of the property for $300,000 from the Susan C. Reed Trust in August.
“The idea is that we’re going to try to create a community gathering space or a farmers’ market pavilion across the street (from City Hall) and add additional parking to the area, and try to revitalize that lot that’s been vacant for some years,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said at the Nov. 3 meeting of the Union Development Corp. board. “That project should come together nicely.”
The city plans to close on the remaining buildings on the western part of the lot in the first week of December, Mayor Bob Schmuke said. That would give Union ownership of the entire block.
“We’ll get that project started, hopefully, next summer,” he said.
The block is bordered by East Main Street to the north, South Jefferson Avenue to the east, South Washington Avenue to the west and East Locust Street to the south. Along with City Hall, it is close to the United Bank of Union headquarters and Union Furniture & Flooring.
According to the Franklin County Assessor’s Office, the only property on the block not currently owned by the city is owned by Stanley and Janet Bolzenius.
The city also is seeking a community revitalization grant to help develop the property, Schmieder said. The grant consists of American Rescue Plan Act money that is administered through the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
The city plans to seek around $700,000 from the grant, which would also require a match from the city of 30 to 50 percent of the project cost, Schmieder said previously.
Aldermen plan to vote on a resolution of support for the grant at their Monday, Nov. 14, meeting. The deadline to apply for the grant is the end of November.
“We’re starting to get the letters of support from the elected officials,” Schmieder said.
The property across from City Hall is in addition to Hansen Park, which is being built at the corner of East Main Street and North Oak Street. The donation and construction of the park is being paid for by the estate of the late community and business leader Bob Hansen. According to an agreement between Hansen’s trust and the city, the park is to serve as a gathering place for families and local groups with a focus on adult-related events.