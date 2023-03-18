Union City Hall

Upgrades are coming to one of the main gateways to downtown Union.

As part of its fiscal year 2023-24 budget, the city plans to make improvements on Oak Street between the intersections with Highway 50 and Springfield Avenue. That project is estimated to cost $386,561, with $309,249 of that amount covered by a federal grant. The project will include improved curbs, gutters, sidewalks, streetlights and repaving, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann explained at the March 6 meeting of the city’s Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee.

