Upgrades are coming to one of the main gateways to downtown Union.
As part of its fiscal year 2023-24 budget, the city plans to make improvements on Oak Street between the intersections with Highway 50 and Springfield Avenue. That project is estimated to cost $386,561, with $309,249 of that amount covered by a federal grant. The project will include improved curbs, gutters, sidewalks, streetlights and repaving, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann explained at the March 6 meeting of the city’s Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee.
Another $40,000 is being spend on improvements at the intersection of Oak and Locust streets. Zimmermann said the city previously bid this project twice but bids came back over estimates.
“We decided that we would bid to coordinate with the other Oak Street project, in hopes of getting better bids,” he said.
At the March 1 meeting of the Union Transportation Committee, City Engineer J.D. Kelley said the city has acquired right of way for the Oak Street project, and it plans on bidding it out next winter.
Committee Vice Chair Russell Rost asked if the improvements would include work to a bridge that a man fell off around 2016.
Kelley said some work around the bridge is expected.
“We will probably be lowering that sidewalk down to what it used to be,” he said.
The new sidewalk will be located at the top of the curb, Kelley said. “There have been roots and aggregate that have pushed it up,” he said. “We’re going to lower it back down.”
The city plans to extend the railing over the creek to the north to help prevent future falls, Zimmermann said. “There will be limited improvements there, the structure’s fine,” he said.
Zimmermann said that once the improvements on Oak Street between Highway 50 and Springfield Avenue, as well as the work at the intersection of Oak and Locust streets, are completed, a half block gap on Oak Street will still need to be addressed.
In 2019, the city budgeted $45,000 for the removal and replacement of existing curb, gutter and sidewalks at the intersection of Oak and Locust streets. But the only bid, from KJU Inc., of Washington, came back at $86,263, according to The Missourian. Aldermen rejected the bid and the city decided to combine it with the larger Oak Street project.