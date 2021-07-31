The city of Union is starting to get down to business on its new comprehensive plan.
In December, Union aldermen selected the St. Louis-based H3 Studio over two other firms to develop a design for the city’s future growth and assist with bond ratings to make the city more attractive when applying for grants. Union is paying H3 $50,000 to develop the plan.
The firm is planning to hold “stakeholder visioning charrettes” with the Union Board of Aldermen and the Planning and Zoning Commission in August, Tim Breihan, principal at H3 Studio, told aldermen at their July 19 planning, buildings, development and public service committee meeting. The charrettes would be work sessions with the boards about the planning process.
“This is critical at the beginning of the plan to frame how large and all the components to be updated,” he said.
H3 already has been discussing the plan with city staff members, Breihan said.
The plan also will include collaborating with area communities to help promote regional partnerships, Breihan said.
The city has grown since the last plan, developed by URS in cooperation with SWT Design Inc. and Streiler Planning, was approved in 2009. According to a recent estimate, Union grew by 16.5 percent between 2010 and 2020, the most of any Franklin County city. But the city also has faced major issues, such as two record floods, in that time.
The comprehensive plan is a policy guide, not a regulatory ordinance, Breihan said.
A public workshop and community survey in the fall also will be included in the planning process, Breihan said.
Aldermen praised the work H3 has done so far.
“I think it’s a great idea to work with planning and zoning, too, not just the board of aldermen,” Alderman Karen Erwin said.
Breihan also discussed bringing together a group of between eight and 14 business owners, community leaders and other residents to take part in a steering committee.
“That might be something to put on the website to see if there’s any parties interested,” Alderman Paul Arand said.
City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said he recently mentioned the city is looking for people on a radio show. Although they didn’t receive any phone calls based on the radio appearance, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said he has a “standing list” of people who could be useful to the committee.