After expressing concerns that it could set a precedent, Union’s planning and zoning commission gave initial approval to a request to build a freestanding garage with a second driveway at a home at the intersection of Diamond Head Lane and Bay Hill Boulevard, in a subdivision southeast of Veterans Memorial Park.
Jack and Bette Ledbetter recently bought the house. Jack Ledbetter said they want to put a 26-by-24-foot garage in the backyard of their 0.7-acre property.
“In order to do this to meet city code, we have to have a concrete driveway,” he told commissioners. “I didn’t like the idea of putting the driveway to the side of the house, all the way to the backyard.”
So instead, he wants to build a 41-foot-long, 22-foot-wide driveway connecting into Bay Hill Boulevard.
Jack Ledbetter told the board that the city could see benefits from his home addition.
“Building that size structure also increases the tax value, so you get a little revenue from that too,” he said, drawing laughs. “Something to think about.”
The maximum allowable accessory building size, including garages, is 50 percent of the primary building, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said. Zimmermann, in his role as city engineer, rejected the request for an additional entrance in a July 13 letter to the Ledbetters, telling them it must be discussed by the planning and zoning commission.
“I think we do not approve second entrances in residential districts for that purpose,” Zimmermann said. “Having said that, the speed limits are all 20 mph, you’re not very close to an intersection, so I don’t think there are any safety concerns associated with this request.”
While Jack Ledbetter said he will have limited use of the garage, some were concerned about the precedent the move could set.
“My only concern is that once we approve this, other people are going to want to do that same thing,” said Chairman Greg Bailey.
Zimmermann said the city only gets similar requests from time to time. “I honestly can’t remember when we got the last one.”
Bailey added that he drove by the house and it didn’t look like it would interfere with any regulations.
The board unanimously voted to recommend the request. The request needs final approval from the board of aldermen.
“I would think if your neighbors, if they didn’t like it, they would be here,” board member Richard Purschke said.
Jack Ledbetter said he discussed the request with a neighbor, adding that it meets neighborhood requirements.
“The garage will be built with the exact same exterior as the main house,” he said.